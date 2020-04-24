Meghan McCain indicates she'll vote for Biden: 'Politics is personal'

Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain rips Elisabeth Hasselbeck's past coronavirus comments: 'I don't need to co-host with her again' Meghan McCain lauds Trump ad roasting Pelosi over ice cream-themed interview: 'A kill shot' Meghan McCain: Fauci 'seems to be the only person holding this country together' MORE signaled that she will vote for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Campaign Report: States divided over when to reopen amid pandemic Poll: 62 percent of 18-34-year-olds support Sanders' endorsement of Biden Ex-Sanders campaign aide Nina Turner on why ideology is more important than race for Biden VP pick MORE in November, saying that “politics is personal” for her.

Speaking on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” McCain said that, for her, the choice between Biden and President Trump Donald John TrumpNew Mexico governor extends stay-at-home order: 'We're not ready to ease up' Coronavirus culture war over reopening economy hits Capitol Hill Challenge China and the WHO—but not while the pandemic rages MORE in November came down to her experiences with both.

Biden, she said, helped her cope with the loss of her father, the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainSenate battle hinges on four races Romney is only GOP senator not on new White House coronavirus task force Here's where things stand 200 days before Election Day MORE (R-Ariz.), who died in 2018 after fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Trump, on the other hand, made the grief she felt “a living hell,” she said.

“I keep telling everyone I promise you you will know who I’m voting for,” the co-host of ABC’s “The View” said. “But it really shouldn’t take a rocket scientist to know there’s one man who has made pain in my life a living hell and another man who has literally shepherded me through the grief process. This really shouldn’t be rocket science for people.”

McCain is a lifelong Republican, but has been sharply critical of Trump for years. The president also feuded openly with John McCain during his life. During his 2016 presidential bid, Trump criticized John McCain, who spent years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam in the late 1960s and early 1970s, saying that the former senator was “not a war hero” and that he prefers “people who weren’t captured.”

The rift between Trump and John McCain deepened after the real estate mogul took office. In 2017, McCain cast the deciding vote in the Senate against a health care measure backed by the White House that would have effectively done away with the Affordable Care Act (ACA), former President Obama’s signature legislative achievement.

Meghan McCain said that Biden had been “so integral in my life, especially after my dad got sick.” The Trumps, meanwhile, are “always making my mom cry,” she added.

“I just think politics is personal,” she said, adding that the country needs a president “who can tamp down fear and anger instead of making it worse.”