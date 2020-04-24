Potential Biden running mates to take part in gun control panel

A number of potential running mates for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Campaign Report: States divided over when to reopen amid pandemic Poll: 62 percent of 18-34-year-olds support Sanders' endorsement of Biden Ex-Sanders campaign aide Nina Turner on why ideology is more important than race for Biden VP pick MORE will take part in a virtual panel series about combatting gun violence amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a release exclusively obtained by The Hill.

The series, titled "Demanding Women," will be hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action later this month and next month.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) will take part in the series on April 28, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWhat you need to know today on the coronavirus: House passes huge funding bill Poll: 62 percent of 18-34-year-olds support Sanders' endorsement of Biden Maxine Waters dedicates legislation to sister dying of coronavirus MORE (D-Mass.) will join on May 4. Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharBiden jokes he's picking Julia Louis-Dreyfus as running mate Biden to announce VP selection panel by May 1 Valerie Jarrett: 'No chance' Michelle Obama will be Biden's VP MORE (D-Minn.) will appear in the series on May 7, and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSenate Democrats revive 2017 bill to expand SNAP benefits The Hill's 12:30 Report: House returns to DC for coronavirus relief Whitmer says she'll support Biden 'any way that I can be helpful' when asked about spot on ticket MORE (D-Calif.) will join on May 18.

“The leaders participating in our ‘Demanding Women’ series are doing everything in their power to fight the coronavirus pandemic and its intersections with systemic racism and inequities," Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, said in a statement. "From voter access issues to rising rates of city gun violence and domestic violence, these women are leading the conversation to demand a better, safer world for every American.”

Biden has pledged to pick a woman as his running mate in the general election, and is said to be considering Abrams, Harris, and Warren. He has also said he is considering Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

The former vice president said earlier this week that he plans to announce the members of a selection committee who will help choose his running mate by May 1.

“We’re going to probably be announcing the setting up of that committee, which we’re doing now, between the people who have agreed to serve on it, and we will be announcing the formation of that I assume by May 1 we’ll have that done,” he said on “The Late Late Show with James Corden."