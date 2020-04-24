The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden and the DNC set joint fundraising agreement

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Campaign Report: States divided over when to reopen amid pandemic Poll: 62 percent of 18-34-year-olds support Sanders' endorsement of Biden Ex-Sanders campaign aide Nina Turner on why ideology is more important than race for Biden VP pick MORE and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) formally set a joint fundraising agreement on Friday, giving him more power over the party’s fundraising functions going into the general election.

The deal will essentially allow Biden to raise as much as $360,600 from individual donors, with $5,600 going to his campaign and the rest earmarked for the DNC.

The New York Times was the first to report the story.

While this is definitely not a surprise given Biden is the party's presumptive nominee, it comes as his campaign and the party prepare to face a number of unprecedented fundraising hurdles. First, Biden’s campaign and the DNC are far behind the fundraising apparatus established by the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC). Trump and the RNC had a combined $244 million at the beginning of April, while Biden and the DNC had a combined $57 million.

On top of that, Biden and the DNC, along with Trump and the RNC, will have to fundraise in the middle of a pandemic and economic downturn for the foreseeable future. Biden raised $46.7 million in March, marking his best monthly haul to date.

But in the second half of March, Biden raked in about $13.7 million, less than half of what he raised in the first part of the month amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The Trump campaign and the RNC raised a combined $63 million in March, about $23 million short of the roughly $86 million they raised in February.

The Biden campaign is sounding positive about the new agreement. As part of the agreement, the Biden campaign was also granted its request to have DNC senior adviser Mary Beth Cahill serve as the committee's chief executive officer.

“Mary Beth’s experience running presidential campaigns and managing the kind of complex operation it takes to win a general election will be invaluable, and I am thrilled to have her as a partner in this fight,” Biden's campaign manager, Jennifer O'Malley Dillon, told the Times.

Biden's former campaign manager Greg Schultz, who was replaced by O'Malley Dillon earlier this year, will serve as a go-between for the campaign and the DNC.

--Julia Manchester

FROM THE TRAIL:

Progressive groups, Justice Democrats and the Sunrise Movement are calling on Biden to remove his newly appointed economic adviser Larry Summers. The move marks the first significant demand from progressives since Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Campaign Report: States divided over when to reopen amid pandemic Poll: 62 percent of 18-34-year-olds support Sanders' endorsement of Biden Ex-Sanders campaign official Nina Turner: If Democrats want to defeat Trump they need more 'excitement' MORE (I-Vt.) suspended his campaign. Summers is a former Treasury secretary under President Clinton who was also a part of the Obama administration. President Obama appointed Summers as director of the National Economic Council, where he served from 2009 through 2010 and worked on the economic stimulus measure after the financial crisis. The Hill’s J. Edward Moreno reports.

Jill Biden said in an interview with CNN’s “New Day” on Friday that she would “love” to see former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Senate sends 3 billion coronavirus package to House Valerie Jarrett: 'No chance' Michelle Obama will be Biden's VP The Hill's Campaign Report: Virus takes toll on campaign fundraising in March MORE as her husband’s running mate in the general election. However, Biden said that she thinks the former first lady may be done with politics. The Hill’s Alicia Cohn reports.

The former vice president predicted that Trump would try to push back the date set for November’s general election while speaking to supporters on Thursday at an online fundraiser. “Mark my words I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden said, adding that doing so is "the only way [Trump] thinks he can possibly win,” The Hill’s Marty Johnson reports.





PERSPECTIVES:

John R. LaPlante: Don't let the pandemic change into a crisis of self-governance

FROM CONGRESS & THE STATES:

State Democratic parties are scrambling to reconfigure their conventions and delegate selection rules ahead of the national convention this summer as the coronavirus upends months of detailed planning and forces delays of nominating contests nationwide, The Hill’s Max Greenwood reports. Several parties have already announced contingency plans, including massive “virtual conventions” and mail-in voting for delegates that state Democratic officials say could act as a model for the national convention in August should the coronavirus outbreak prompt the cancellation of an in-person gathering.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoOvernight Health Care: Fauci says US needs to 'significantly ramp up' testing | Nearly 3 million New Yorkers may have virus antibodies | Trump escalates WHO fight What you need to know today on the coronavirus: House passes huge funding bill On The Money: House passes 4B relief package | McConnell sparks backlash with state bankruptcy remarks | 4.4M more people file jobless claims MORE (D) signed an executive order on Friday requiring state elections officials to send a postage-paid absentee ballot application to every voter in the state, Max reports. The move comes after Cuomo issued another executive order allowing New Yorkers to vote absentee in the state’s June 23 primary elections without providing an excuse for doing so.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRep. Katie Porter: Congress should be 'leading by example' and allowing remote voting Coronavirus culture war over reopening economy hits Capitol Hill Overnight Defense: Navy tests entire crew of Roosevelt | House passes coronavirus relief package | Coronavirus public health emergency in East Africa MORE (D-Calif.) said on Friday that the November general election “must” go on, The Hill’s Cristina Marcos reports. The speaker’s comments come amid concerns from some Democrats that Trump could try to delay voting because of the coronavirus pandemic. "[Trump] has done a lot to undermine who we are as America, but the fact is, we cannot allow him to do that to our democracy. That will not happen. And God willing, maybe some Republicans might even stand up for our country, our Constitution, and our democracy, as well. I think they will," Pelosi said.

POLL WATCH:

FOX NEWS — FLORIDA

Biden: 46 percent

Trump: 43 percent







