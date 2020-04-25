Poll: Trump has 5-point lead over Biden in Texas

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden vows to recognize Armenian genocide if elected president Nadler presses Barr over Trump using emergency powers during pandemic China dispatched team to North Korea to advise on Kim Jong Un: report MORE holds a 5-point lead over former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden vows to recognize Armenian genocide if elected president Overnight Health Care: Coronavirus spreads to Trump country | Disinfectant remarks draw blowback | FDA issues warning about drugs touted by Trump Stacey Abrams makes case for VP: 'I would put my capacity to win an election' against anyone else's MORE in Texas, according to a new poll.

The University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll released Saturday showed Trump at 49 percent support to Biden's 44 percent, with 7 percent of voters saying they were undecided.

Among independent voters, 39 percent favored Trump, 29 percent favored Biden and 32 percent said they haven’t formed an opinion.

The poll suggests that come November the nation's second most populous state could see its closest general election in more than two decades.

In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOcasio-Cortez, Schiff team up to boost youth voter turnout Coronavirus spreads to Trump country Coronavirus Report: The Hill's Steve Clemons interviews Yousef Al Otaiba MORE in Texas by 9 points. In 2012, Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyTwelve things you need to know today about the coronavirus crisis The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - House clears virus package; Trump breaks with Fauci Republicans sharply divided over timeline for reopening economy MORE (R-Utah) defeated President Obama by 16 points in the state and in 2008 the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainMeghan McCain indicates she'll vote for Biden: 'Politics is personal' Senate battle hinges on four races Romney is only GOP senator not on new White House coronavirus task force MORE (R-Ariz.) defeated Obama by 12 points.

The poll also found that 49 percent of Texans “approve strongly” of the president, which is slightly higher than a February poll. Among Republicans, 90 percent say they approve of the job he is doing, while 87 percent of Democrats say they disapprove.

Daron Shaw, a pollster at the University of Texas at Austin and co-director of the poll, argued that the election will be a referendum on Trump's tenure, saying in a statement that "it’s Trump, Trump, Trump all the time. And all the news is about coronavirus.”

Trump also polls better with minority communities in Texas than he does nationally. Sixteen percent of black voters and 40 percent of Latino voters said they’d vote to reelect the president. Female voters are split 46 percent to 46 percent between both candidates.

The online poll of 1,200 registered voters was conducted April 10-19 and has a 2.83 percent margin of error.