Trump campaign pans coronavirus panel as 'third WITCH HUNT in THREE YEARS'

The Trump campaign hammered Congress for setting up a committee to oversee the implementation of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, casting the panel as the embodiment of a “WITCH HUNT.”

“First, the Democrat’s Russian Collusion Delusion FAILED because WE fought back,” the campaign said in a fundraising email it says was penned by President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden vows to recognize Armenian genocide if elected president Nadler presses Barr over Trump using emergency powers during pandemic China dispatched team to North Korea to advise on Kim Jong Un: report MORE, referring to the Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN's Toobin warns McCabe is in 'perilous condition' with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill's 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE investigation. “Then, their Impeachment Hoax FAILED because WE fought back even harder.”



“NOW, they are trying to weaponize a new coronavirus committee against me, and if we’re going to withstand this attack, we’ll need to fight back even harder than ever before. This is the third WITCH HUNT in THREE YEARS,” it added.

The campaign said it was raising funds for a new “presidential defense fund” for the president’s “most loyal defenders” to fight “this nasty battle against the Left.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has repeatedly bristled against oversight efforts by various branches of the government, casting himself as a victim of partisan “hoaxes” and “witch hunts” in an apparent attempt to energize his base.

Congress set up an oversight committee as part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law this month to help review the implementation of the mammoth law. However, the five-member panel has yet to be enacted, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden and the DNC set joint fundraising agreement Twelve things you need to know today about the coronavirus crisis Pelosi: 'Really dangerous' to privatize the Post Office MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money: Trump signs 4B coronavirus relief package | CBO projects 39.6 percent quarterly GDP drop, .7T deficit | IRS says it issued 8B in coronavirus payments through April 17 Overnight Health Care: Coronavirus spreads to Trump country | Disinfectant remarks draw blowback | FDA issues warning about drugs touted by Trump OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump criticizes banks withholding funds from certain fossil fuel projects | Treasury considers lending program for oil producers| White House uses Arbor Day to renew push for 1 trillion trees initiative MORE (R-Ky.) are still deciding who to pick as its chairman.

The Congressional Oversight Commission is one of three oversight mechanisms established in the relief package, though the other two measures have been thrust into controversy.

Trump has nominated an inspector general for pandemic response to oversee the same $500 billion as the congressional panel, though the pick, a White House lawyer, has faced backlash from Democrats who claim he cannot be impartial.

Trump also demoted the Pentagon watchdog who had been named to lead a panel of current inspectors general, and no replacement has been announced.