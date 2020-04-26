Biden rips stimulus packages, labels big companies 'greedy'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Bully pulpit may be backfiring for Trump Sanders outlines steps on health care for Biden Sunday shows preview: Leaders weigh in as some states reopen economies; Biden deliberates a running mate MORE took aim at the coronavirus stimulus packages in an interview with Politico, calling corporate America “greedy as hell.”

The presumptive Democratic nominee also said the next package should be “a hell of a lot bigger” and include aid to cities and states to avert layoffs of teachers, police officers and firefighters. The most recent package, passed by Congress last week, excluded city and state aid. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellImmigrants raise alarm over 'cruel' exclusion from coronavirus medical aid Sunday shows preview: Leaders weigh in as some states reopen economies; Biden deliberates a running mate Trump campaign pans coronavirus panel as 'third WITCH HUNT in THREE YEARS' MORE (R-Ky.) has suggested states should instead be allowed to declare bankruptcy.

Of major banks and corporations, Biden said “this is the second time we’ve bailed their asses out,” saying big banks like Wells Fargo are “only alive because of the American taxpayer.”

Biden contrasted the oversight of the stimulus package signed under then-President Obama in 2009 with oversight of the 2020 CARES Act and criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpWH officials discuss HHS secretary replacement following criticism of pandemic response: WSJ Pentagon leaders at impasse about next steps for Capt. Brett Crozier: report Trump forgoes WH press briefing for the first time since Easter weekend MORE’s removal of the Pentagon inspector general who had been named to oversee the CARES Act funds.

In 2009, “I wanted to bring in the toughest son-of-a-bitch in the country—I really mean it, I’m not joking—because we wanted to make sure we did it by the numbers with genuine oversight,” Biden told Politico.

“Right now, there’s no oversight," he added. "[Trump] made it real clear he doesn’t have any damn interest in being checked. The last thing he wants is anyone watching that $500 billion going to corporate America, for God’s sake.”

Biden also pointed to what he said was his frequent contact with governors and mayors throughout the country in 2009 to monitor their spending of the funds. “There’s no coordination. There’s no accountability. Come on, the guy waits to hold up money because he wants to make sure his name is on the checks!” Biden said.

Despite Biden’s criticism of the bills, he refrained from directly criticizing Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiImmigrants raise alarm over 'cruel' exclusion from coronavirus medical aid COVID-19: The week that was in Congress Sunday shows preview: Leaders weigh in as some states reopen economies; Biden deliberates a running mate MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDoes the country need a coronavirus testing czar? Not really State and local governments are going broke People over politics on PPP funding MORE (D-N.Y.).

“They got what they could get,” he told Politico. “I’ve been in too many negotiations to second-guess anybody else’s.”