Pelosi endorses Biden for president

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMnuchin: 'If we need to spend more money we will, and we'll only do it with bipartisan support' Pelosi: Governors' impatience 'will help us get an even bigger number' for state coronavirus funding Sunday shows - Talk shifts to reopening economy hit hard by coronavirus pandemic MORE (D-Calif.) on Monday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSNL's Cecily Strong roasts Trump as Gretchen Whitmer: 'That woman' is 'what Trump calls his wife' President Trump faces a major hurdle with swing state voters Governors discuss, defend plans to reopen state economies amid coronavirus pandemic MORE's White House bid, becoming the latest prominent Democrat to officially lend her support to the party’s presumptive nominee.

In a prerecorded video, Pelosi touted Biden as a “voice of reason and resilience” who has the ability to lead recovery efforts in the U.S. in response to the coronavirus pandemic. She also cited his work to implement the Affordable Care Act and the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act as examples of his leadership skills.

"I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States because he will be an extraordinary president," Pelosi said. "He knows how to get the job done."

“When our nation faced the Great Recession, it was Joe Biden who led the implementation – and the accountability – of the Recovery Act, helping create and save millions of jobs. When the Democratic Congress was passing the Affordable Care Act, Joe Biden was a partner for progress in the White House and also championed the Cancer Moonshot," she added.