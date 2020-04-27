Pelosi endorses Biden for president

By Justin Wise - 04/27/20 07:21 AM EDT
 

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiMnuchin: 'If we need to spend more money we will, and we'll only do it with bipartisan support' Pelosi: Governors' impatience 'will help us get an even bigger number' for state coronavirus funding Sunday shows - Talk shifts to reopening economy hit hard by coronavirus pandemic MORE (D-Calif.) on Monday endorsed former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenSNL's Cecily Strong roasts Trump as Gretchen Whitmer: 'That woman' is 'what Trump calls his wife' President Trump faces a major hurdle with swing state voters Governors discuss, defend plans to reopen state economies amid coronavirus pandemic MORE's White House bid, becoming the latest prominent Democrat to officially lend her support to the party’s presumptive nominee.

In a prerecorded video, Pelosi touted Biden as a “voice of reason and resilience” who has the ability to lead recovery efforts in the U.S. in response to the coronavirus pandemic. She also cited his work to implement the Affordable Care Act and the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act as examples of his leadership skills. 

"I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States because he will be an extraordinary president," Pelosi said. "He knows how to get the job done."

“When our nation faced the Great Recession, it was Joe Biden who led the implementation – and the accountability – of the Recovery Act, helping create and save millions of jobs. When the Democratic Congress was passing the Affordable Care Act, Joe Biden was a partner for progress in the White House and also championed the Cancer Moonshot," she added. 

Biden has enjoyed a wave of prominent endorsements since Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary race, all but assuring a Biden nomination. Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth WarrenWhat we will face if this is a World War Two moment Biden takes back seat to Pelosi, Schumer in coronavirus response VA under fire as coronavirus infections among veterans, staff surge MORE (D-Mass.) and former President Obama have publicly backed the former vice president in recent weeks. 
 
In her 3-minute endorsement video, Pelosi emphasized the stakes of the 2020 general election, which will likely pit Biden against President TrumpDonald John Trump US capping how much banks can lend as part of coronavirus emergency program Trump on 'Noble' Prize tweets: 'Does sarcasm ever work?' Pompeo plans to force extension of arms embargo against Iran: NYT MORE
 
"With so much at stake, we need the enthusiasm, invigoration and participation of all Americans – up and down the ballot, and across the country," she said, adding that "now more than ever, we need a forward-looking, battle-tested leader who will fight for the people."
 
Her endorsement comes after a string of polls showed Biden with advantages over Trump nationally and in some key battleground states. One survey last week showed Biden with a 8-point lead over the president, despite Trump's approval rating matching an all-time high. Biden also leads Trump by 8 points in Michigan, a state that the president won in 2016, according to a Fox News survey.
 
With the outbreak of the coronavirus suspending in-person campaigning, Biden has regularly appeared on news programs to address the crisis and how the Trump administration is responding to it. He's repeatedly derided how the president's handling of the outbreak, saying that he should give more deference to the scientists leading the response. 
 
 

Tags Elizabeth Warren Bernie Sanders Nancy Pelosi Donald Trump Joe Biden