Progressive Caucus co-chairwoman endorses Biden

Progressive Caucus co-chairwoman Rep. Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: U.S. reaches grim milestone of 50,000 deaths; UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba says COVID-19 crisis creates opportunity with Iran Coronavirus culture war over reopening economy hits Capitol Hill Problems with the small business loan program show the need for a paycheck guarantee program MORE (D-Wa.) on Monday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSNL's Cecily Strong roasts Trump as Gretchen Whitmer: 'That woman' is 'what Trump calls his wife' President Trump faces a major hurdle with swing state voters Governors discuss, defend plans to reopen state economies amid coronavirus pandemic MORE for president, showing further unification of the Democratic Party ahead of the general election.

"While I have not always agreed with Vice President Biden on matters of policy, I am ready to work with him to craft and then implement the most progressive agenda of any candidate in history," Jayapal, who was a vocal supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersChris Matthews says reporter's allegation against him was 'highly justified' Sanders outlines steps on health care for Biden VA under fire as coronavirus infections among veterans, staff surge MORE's (I-Vt.) campaign, said in a statement.

“Our progressive movement of people organizing in the streets and in the halls of Congress has only grown bigger and more diverse, and we have made enormous strides towards racial, gender, and economic justice," she continued. "We are ready for a President who will encourage us to be as big as we can be, with compassion and bold leadership."

"That President must be Joe Biden, and I will do everything I can to help him win back the White House, take back the Senate, and preserve our House Majority," she said.

Jayapal's endorsement comes one week after the caucus's other co-chairman, Rep. Mark Pocan Mark William PocanCoronavirus culture war over reopening economy hits Capitol Hill The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Lawmakers haggle over 0 billion-plus small business loan package Omar introduces legislation to cancel rent, mortgage payments during pandemic MORE (D-Wis.) threw his support behind Biden.

Pocan, along with Rep. Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaWhat we will face if this is a World War Two moment Democratic lawmakers ask how FEMA is planning to balance natural disasters, COVID-19 response The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Will Trump's plan to reopen the economy work? MORE (D-Calif.), who endorsed Biden last week, served as co-chairmen of Sanders's campaign.

Sanders endorsed Biden earlier this month at a virtual event, pledging to do everything in his power to help Biden defeat Trump in November.

The unification of progressives and moderates has happened earlier in 2020 than it did it in 2016, when Sanders did not endorse the 2016 Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, until roughly two weeks before the party's July convention.

Biden has received a number of endorsements from Democrats of all stripes in recent days, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMnuchin: 'If we need to spend more money we will, and we'll only do it with bipartisan support' Pelosi: Governors' impatience 'will help us get an even bigger number' for state coronavirus funding Sunday shows - Talk shifts to reopening economy hit hard by coronavirus pandemic MORE (D-Calif.) on Monday.