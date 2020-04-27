Ocasio-Cortez blasts New York elections board for canceling presidential primary

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez, Schiff team up to boost youth voter turnout The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - House clears virus package; Trump breaks with Fauci Overnight Defense: Navy tests entire crew of Roosevelt | House passes coronavirus relief package | Coronavirus public health emergency in East Africa MORE (D-N.Y.) on Monday blasted the New York Board of Elections for canceling this year's Democratic presidential primary.

Ocasio-Cortez challenged the notion that the decision was made with public health in mind, noting that the state is still holding down ballot elections the same day.

“It is completely wrong for the BOE to cancel New York’s Presidential Primary,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“This decision is not informed by public health: the state is still holding elections for every other seat that day, & so far the only way your ballot will 100% be counted in NY is to vote in person!” she added.

It is completely wrong for the BOE to cancel New York’s Presidential Primary.



https://t.co/l8iT7mxm9c — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 27, 2020

The Hill has reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's office and the State Board of Elections for comment.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoCuomo says some businesses might be able to open in New York after May 15 Pelosi: Governors' impatience 'will help us get an even bigger number' for state coronavirus funding Navy hospital ship in New York Harbor discharges, transfers last patients MORE (D) issued an executive order last week sending postage-paid absentee ballot applications to all voters in New York amid the pandemic. He also signed a bill earlier this month allowing all New Yorkers to vote absentee in the state's primary without an excuse as normally required by the state.

New York Democratic officials on the board of elections said Monday they were canceling the state’s June 23 presidential primary, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Congressional and state-level primary contests will still be held on June 23 as planned. The presidential primary had already been postponed from April 28 due to the pandemic.

The cancellation comes a day after lawyers for former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersChris Matthews says reporter's allegation against him was 'highly justified' Sanders outlines steps on health care for Biden VA under fire as coronavirus infections among veterans, staff surge MORE’s (I-Vt.) campaign sent a letter to the State Board of Elections asking that Sanders remain on the ballot, despite ending his presidential bid.

Sanders pledged to remain on upcoming primary ballots after ending his campaign in an effort to pressure the Democratic National Committee to adopt a more progressive platform at the party’s convention in August.

Ocasio-Cortez was among Sanders most prominent surrogates, but she's said she will support presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenSNL's Cecily Strong roasts Trump as Gretchen Whitmer: 'That woman' is 'what Trump calls his wife' President Trump faces a major hurdle with swing state voters Governors discuss, defend plans to reopen state economies amid coronavirus pandemic MORE.

Republicans had canceled their presidential primary in New York in early March.