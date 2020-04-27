Poll: Biden, Trump neck and neck in Ohio

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSNL's Cecily Strong roasts Trump as Gretchen Whitmer: 'That woman' is 'what Trump calls his wife' President Trump faces a major hurdle with swing state voters Governors discuss, defend plans to reopen state economies amid coronavirus pandemic MORE and President Trump Donald John Trump US capping how much banks can lend as part of coronavirus emergency program Trump on 'Noble' Prize tweets: 'Does sarcasm ever work?' Pompeo plans to force extension of arms embargo against Iran: NYT MORE are running neck and neck in Ohio, according to a new poll of the state released on Monday by Baldwin Wallace University.

The poll shows Biden with roughly 45 percent support in the Buckeye State, while Trump trails with just about 44 percent. That’s well within the survey’s 3.7 percentage-point margin of error, suggesting that the race in Ohio remains a dead heat.

Ohio is one of the most sought-after swing states in presidential elections. The state has voted for the eventual winner in every presidential race in recent history. Former President Obama won the state twice, in 2008 and 2012, before Trump flipped it for Republicans in 2016.

Some strategists and operatives on both sides of the aisle, however, believe Ohio has developed more of a Republican bent in recent years. Not only did Trump win the state four years ago, but Democrats lost a key opportunity to flip control of the governor’s mansion in 2018, when Republican Mike DeWine beat out Democrat Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayOn The Money: Trump officials struggle to get relief loans out the door | Dow soars more than 1600 points | Kudlow says officials 'looking at' offering coronavirus bonds Ex-CFPB director urges agency to 'act immediately' to help consumers during pandemic Justices spar over fate of consumer agency MORE to succeed former Gov. John Kasich (R).

Still, the new Baldwin Wallace poll suggests that Ohio is still in play for Biden.

Forty-nine percent of respondents in the poll said they approve of the job Trump is doing in office, while just as many said they disapprove.

Trump remains far less popular with Ohio voters than DeWine, who has taken on new national prominence amid the coronavirus pandemic. Eighty-five percent of respondents said they approve of DeWine’s handling of his job, while only about 11 percent said they disapprove.

Among self-identified Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters in the state, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWhat we will face if this is a World War Two moment Biden takes back seat to Pelosi, Schumer in coronavirus response VA under fire as coronavirus infections among veterans, staff surge MORE (D-Mass.) is the most popular choice to serve as Biden’s eventual running mate in the November election. Forty-seven percent said they would like to see Warren as Biden’s vice presidential pick, according to the survey.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisVA under fire as coronavirus infections among veterans, staff surge Stacey Abrams makes case for VP: 'I would put my capacity to win an election' against anyone else's Potential Biden running mates to take part in gun control panel MORE (D-Calif.) was the next most popular choice for the running mate role with 41 percent of those respondents supporting her.

The Baldwin Wallace University poll surveyed 797 self-identified registered voters in Ohio online from April 20-25. It has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.