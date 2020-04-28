Trump made 'America first' in coronavirus deaths, charges Democratic super PAC ad

The largest Democratic super PAC is releasing a new ad in key battleground states using President Trump Donald John TrumpWest Virginia announces six-week reopening process Americans receive signed Trump letters in the mail explaining coronavirus stimulus checks Coronavirus warnings appeared repeatedly in classified presidential briefings in January, February: report MORE’s campaign slogan to say he made “America first” in coronavirus deaths.

“Donald Trump said he would put America first and now he has,” the narrator in the Priorities USA ad states over footage of Trump at his daily coronavirus briefings.

“The United States leads the world in coronavirus cases. More than 50,000 Americans dead, twice as many deaths as any other country. Over 26 million people have lost their jobs and it’s only getting worse. Downplaying the threats, ignoring the experts, refusing to prepare. Donald Trump is failing America,” it states.

More people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. than in any other country, although health officials are deeply skeptical of the number of deaths reported by the government in China, where the disease originated.

On a per capita basis, European countries have experienced a far worse death toll, with Belgium experiencing 15.4 deaths per 100,000, followed by France at 14.1, Italy at 13.5, and the United Kingdom at 13. 4. The U.S. mortality rate per 100,000 people is at 5.7 percent, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“The ad implicitly takes China’s word about its death totals, which tells you all you need to know," said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

"Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump's press conference feels a lot like coronavirus task force briefing Poll: Voters trust Fauci, Biden, Sanders, Cuomo, Pence more than Trump on coronavirus OVERNIGHT ENERGY: More than 70 lawmakers join suit challenging Trump power plant rollbacks | Ranchers sue Trump administration, arguing water rollback is federal overreach |Democrats press Trump administration over plan to reopen national parks MORE’s allies will side with China and swallow its communist propaganda if it gives them a way to attack the President of the United States...President Trump acted early and decisively in restricting travel from China in January, a bold move that Biden called ‘xenophobic’ and ‘fearmongering.’ The President is leading the nation in the war against the coronavirus and Joe Biden has decided to be the opposition in that war.”

The Priorities USA ad will run in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and is part of an existing $65 million ad reservation that extends between now and Election Day. All told, Priorities USA has a budget of about $200 million to defeat Trump and elect former Vice President Joe Biden in November.

New polls show that Trump’s job approval rating has receded some since he experienced a bounce in the immediate aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

New polls from Michigan and Pennsylvania show that voters trust the Democratic governors in the states to handle the response to the virus more than they trust Trump.

The president won Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania in 2016, becoming the first Republican presidential candidate to win the former “blue wall” states in decades.

If the entire 2016 electoral map stays the same but Biden wins back those three states, the prospective Democratic presidential nominee would win the White House.