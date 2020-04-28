Biden wins Ohio primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump's press conference feels a lot like coronavirus task force briefing Poll: Voters trust Fauci, Biden, Sanders, Cuomo, Pence more than Trump on coronavirus OVERNIGHT ENERGY: More than 70 lawmakers join suit challenging Trump power plant rollbacks | Ranchers sue Trump administration, arguing water rollback is federal overreach |Democrats press Trump administration over plan to reopen national parks MORE won the Ohio primary easily on Tuesday, defeating Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Voters trust Fauci, Biden, Sanders, Cuomo, Pence more than Trump on coronavirus The Hill's Campaign Report: New York cancels primary amid coronavirus McConnell criticizes media for double standard on Biden, Kavanaugh MORE (I-Vt.), who suspended his campaign earlier this month.

The race was called shortly after polls closed, with tallies showing Biden with over 72 percent of the vote. Sanders came in second at roughly 16 percent.

Ohio is one of several Midwest states where Democrats are hoping to retake ground in November. Usually a swing state, President Trump Donald John TrumpWest Virginia announces six-week reopening process Americans receive signed Trump letters in the mail explaining coronavirus stimulus checks Coronavirus warnings appeared repeatedly in classified presidential briefings in January, February: report MORE won Ohio by a surprisingly high 8 points in 2016, but Democrats are eager to stay competitive there after former President Obama, with Biden as his running mate, won the Buckeye State in 2008 and 2012.

Biden essentially locked up the Democratic 2020 nomination after Sanders, his sole remaining competitor, suspended his campaign. However, the Vermont lawmaker has said he intends to keep his name on the remaining primary ballots to try to win more delegates, who can ultimately influence the party's platform at its convention this summer.

Ohio's primary, originally slated for March 17, was delayed because of fears over the coronavirus and emerged into a test of how the state would grapple with an election held almost completely by mail.

While large disruptions appear to have been avoided, overall turnout in the race appeared to drop from 2016. The Ohio secretary of state's office reported that 1.5 million votes had been cast as of midday Saturday, a noticeable decline from the 3.2 million that voted in 2016.

Several states are eyeing boosting mail efforts ahead of the general election in 2016, with many keeping tabs on how smoothly states are able to run primary races conducted mostly by mail. However Republicans, led by President Trump, have expressed concerns over the prospect, citing unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.