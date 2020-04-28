Ohio Democrat Kate Schroder wins primary to challenge Steve Chabot

Democrat Kate Schroder won the party's primary in Ohio’s 1st District, setting her up to challenge Rep. Steve Chabot Steven (Steve) Joseph ChabotDemocratic rep pushes for eligibility for coronavirus lending programs to be extended to chambers of commerce Pelosi not invited by Trump to White House coronavirus relief bill's signing House GOP introduces bill to secure voter registration systems against foreign hacking MORE (R) in November.

Schroder, a former Clinton Health Access Initiative executive, defeated Nikki Foster, a Navy veteran who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, to win the Democratic nomination for the Cincinnati-area seat.

"Even in the face of a global health crisis, I’m so grateful to those who put their faith in this movement and the ideals that we stand for. I am honored to be the Democratic nominee for #OH01. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. More to come in the morning. Let’s do this!" Schroder tweeted.

The state's 1st District is a top Democratic target after Chabot, who is now running for his 13th term, won reelection in 2018 by under 5 points. The seat is rated as "lean Republican" by The Cook Political Report.

Ohio's primary was delayed from last month because of fears over the coronavirus and was primarily conducted by mail.