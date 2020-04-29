Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty beats back progressive challenger to win primary

Rep. Joyce Beatty Joyce Birdson BeattyDemocrats highlight lack of diversity at major banks in new report Both sides of the aisle call for local, state, federal cooperation on homelessness The Hill's Morning Report - Impeachment trial a week away; debate night MORE won the Democratic primary in Ohio’s 3rd District Tuesday, beating back a progressive challenger as she seeks a fifth term in the seat.

Beatty won Tuesday’s contest over Morgan Harper, an attorney who was heavily funded by outside progressive groups.

The race was called early Wednesday morning, with tallies showing Beatty dispatching Harper by 36 points, 68 to 32 percent.

"I am proud to be a voice for this district, and I am grateful to have won my primary tonight to be able to continue to stand up, give back and get things done for the Third Congressional District, and am looking forward to November," Beatty wrote on Twitter. "I will continue to fight on the issues that matter to the people of the Third District from healthcare to housing to supporting our small businesses, the work continues."

Beatty is now expected to coast to reelection — she defeated her Republican opponent by nearly 50 points in 2018.

Tuesday’s contest between Beatty and Harper was just the latest in the ongoing battle between establishment candidates and progressives within the Democratic Party.

Beatty garnered substantial support from the Congressional Black Caucus, of which she is a member, while Harper was backed by Justice Democrats, which has already targeted a number of incumbent Democrats deemed insufficiently liberal.

Harper hammered Beatty during the race over accepting donations from corporate PACs, while the incumbent pointed to her support for progressive policies such as “Medicare for All.”

Progressives successfully knocked off centrist Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.) in March but have thus far failed to unseat any other incumbent.

Updated at 9:18 a.m.