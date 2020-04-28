Yang sues over New York canceling Democratic primary

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangFormer MSNBC host explains why UBI is a ventilator for U.S. economy in a crisis Democrats say Trump campaign ad singles out Locke over race Former Clinton staffers invited to celebrate Sanders dropping out: report MORE filed a lawsuit in federal court on Monday against New York after the state canceled its Democratic presidential primary.

The lawsuit filed by Yang and seven New Yorkers who filed to serve as his delegates to the Democratic National Convention argued the former candidate should not be taken off the ballot because he still met the requirements to stay on it. The plaintiffs say in the suit that neither Yang nor the delegates requested for the entrepreneur to be taken off the ballot.

Politico first reported the lawsuit against the New York State Board of Elections on Tuesday after the commission canceled the state’s presidential primary on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suit alleges Yang’s removal “denies voters due process and denies voters the right to vote, and therefore must be invalidated removing the authority for the Defendant to take the actions complained of herein.”

The former candidate’s lawsuit argues his removal from the ballot will negatively affect down-ballot candidates, giving voters “less incentive to vote if they cannot cast a vote for the highest office in the land.” Democratic House candidate Jonathan Herzog, who is running against Rep. Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerNadler presses Barr over Trump using emergency powers during pandemic Amazon used data from its sellers to create competing products: report NY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus MORE (D-N.Y.), joined the lawsuit.

The New York State Board of Elections declined to comment.

State officials originally postponed the presidential primary from April 28 to June 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Later, they decided to remove all candidates no longer seeking the presidency, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump's press conference feels a lot like coronavirus task force briefing Poll: Voters trust Fauci, Biden, Sanders, Cuomo, Pence more than Trump on coronavirus OVERNIGHT ENERGY: More than 70 lawmakers join suit challenging Trump power plant rollbacks | Ranchers sue Trump administration, arguing water rollback is federal overreach |Democrats press Trump administration over plan to reopen national parks MORE to be awarded the state’s delegates.

But Yang and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Voters trust Fauci, Biden, Sanders, Cuomo, Pence more than Trump on coronavirus The Hill's Campaign Report: New York cancels primary amid coronavirus McConnell criticizes media for double standard on Biden, Kavanaugh MORE (I-Vt.) had sought to earn votes in the New York primary in order to have more delegates at the convention and exert more influence.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoHannity demands retraction, threatens legal action over NYT column linking him to COVD-19 death Time to act on the Founding Fathers' vision for managing the pandemic Conservative New Yorkers trust Cuomo over Trump on reopening state: poll MORE (D) said all New York residents will be permitted to vote absentee, unlike regular years when absentee voters need to provide a reason they can’t vote in person.

New York is the state that has been hit hardest by the coronavirus, with at least 295,106 people testing positive for the virus, causing at least 17,638 fatalities, according to state health department data.