Poll shows Trump, Biden in tight race in Texas

A tight race is shaping up in Texas between former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenApproval for Trump's handling of coronavirus drops 10 points: poll Yang sues over New York canceling Democratic primary Amash launches exploratory committee for Libertarian presidential run MORE and President Trump Donald John TrumpMeat and poultry industry groups applaud Trump for keeping processing plants open FBI releases documents showing Roger Stone, Julian Assange communications Approval for Trump's handling of coronavirus drops 10 points: poll MORE, according to a new poll.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has a slim 1-point lead over Trump in Texas, based on a poll from the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling released Wednesday. Biden’s lead is within the poll’s 3.1 percentage-point margin of error.

Biden has 47 percent support and Trump has 46 percent support, based on the poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

The same poll found that amid the coronavirus pandemic, just 46 percent of Texas voters said they approve of the job Trump is doing as president, and 49 percent said they disapprove.

The poll also found that 58 percent of Texas voters surveyed said they approve of Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) job performance and just 30 percent said they disapprove.

The Public Policy Polling survey shows a closer race between Biden and Trump in Texas compared to other recent polls. A University of Texas-Texas Tribune poll released last week found the president leading his Democratic challenger by 5 points.

A Democrat hasn’t won a presidential election in Texas since former President Carter in 1976, but the Lone Star State is one of several battleground states Democrats are hoping to flip in November.

The Democratic National Committee expanded its “Battleground Build-Up 2020” program in February to include Texas.

The Public Policy Polling survey was conducted between April 27 and 28. Pollsters surveyed 1,032 Texas voters.