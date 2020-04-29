Biden says he expects potential running mates to be vetted by July

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenApproval for Trump's handling of coronavirus drops 10 points: poll Yang sues over New York canceling Democratic primary Amash launches exploratory committee for Libertarian presidential run MORE said on Wednesday that he hopes to have potential running mates vetted by July, a sign that a final selection may not come until later in the summer.

Speaking to donors at a virtual fundraising event, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said he plans to announce a vice presidential selection committee “very shortly” that will begin the process of screening prospective running mates.

“God willing, we will have that vetting done by July and I'll be narrowing down who it is that I would ask to be my vice presidential running mate,” Biden said, according to a pool report.

Biden vowed at the last Democratic primary debate in March to choose a woman as his running mate should he win the party’s presidential nod. He all but shored up the nomination after his last remaining rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersYang sues over New York canceling Democratic primary New York presidential primary cancellation sparks progressive fury Biden wins Ohio primary MORE (I-Vt.), suspended his campaign earlier this month.

Biden has said he’s considering a list of somewhere between six and 10 candidates. Among those who have received attention as potential running mates are Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOvernight Defense: USS Kidd coronavirus outbreak jumps to 47 sailors | Senate Dems pan Esper's coronavirus response | US military acknowledges civilian casualties in Somalia airstrike Senate Democrats pan Esper for 'failed' coronavirus response Poll: Biden, Trump neck and neck in Ohio MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenHillicon Valley: Republican senator calls for investigation into Amazon | Warren, Ocasio-Cortez propose big merger freeze during pandemic | Delaware to allow disabled voters to vote online in primary On The Money: White House mulling additional stimulus checks | House delay raises questions about coronavirus relief | Small business program may be near exhaustion The Memo: Will Clinton's endorsement help Biden? MORE (D-Mass.), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Biden reiterated on Wednesday that he will choose a woman for the slot, saying that “there are a lot of women out there with the experience to do that job.” But he also noted that whomever he picks must be “simpatico” with him.

The former vice president also repeated a past pledge to appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court if he’s given the chance to fill a vacant seat.

Biden also raised the possibility of appointing a bipartisan Cabinet if elected president in November, noting that he does not have “any limitation on if someone were a Republican if they’re the best-qualified person to” fill a role in his administration.

“This country is fully committed ... to making sure I appoint smart, courageous people of both parties eager to serve something bigger than themselves,” he said.