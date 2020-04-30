Biden names four co-chairs to running mate selection committee

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says China 'will do anything they can' to keep him from being reelected Bolton book release delayed — again — amid government review Trump lashed out at campaign manager over polling showing him trailing Biden: reports MORE on Thursday announced four co-chairs of a running mate selection committee, naming former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-Conn.), Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and longtime adviser Cynthia Hogan to lead the effort.

The co-chairs will be responsible for coordinating the vice presidential search across the Democratic Party, as well as with vetting teams led by former White House Counsel Bob Bauer, campaign general counsel Dana Remus and former Homeland Security Adviser Lisa Monaco.

“Selecting a vice presidential candidate is one of the most important decisions in a presidential campaign, and no one knows this more than Joe Biden,” Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

“These four co-chairs reflect the strength and diversity of our party, and will provide tremendous insight and expertise to what will be a rigorous selection and vetting process," she added. "We are grateful for their service to the campaign and for their leadership.”

The announcement of the committee co-chairs marks the formal start of Biden’s running mate selection process.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told donors during a virtual fundraising event on Wednesday that he expects the vice presidential vetting process to finish up by July, and that he will likely make his choice after that.

Biden has already pledged to choose a woman as his running mate, but has offered few hints as to whom exactly he’s considering.

Among those who have received attention as potential running mates are Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden says he expects potential running mates to be vetted by July Clyburn: 'Not a must' for Biden to pick a black woman as running mate Nervous Democrats are sweating the small stuff MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Green groups sue over Trump rollback of Obama-era waterway protections | Warren calls for SEC to require climate risk disclosures Biden says he expects potential running mates to be vetted by July Warren calls for SEC to require climate risk disclosures MORE (D-Mass.), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Still, Biden has indicated that he wants to choose a running mate who is “simpatico” with him, saying earlier this year that the two “could disagree on tactics, but strategically we’d have to be on the exact same page.”