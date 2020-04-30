Trump dismisses surveys showing Biden lead: 'I don't believe the polls'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says China 'will do anything they can' to keep him from being reelected Teachers union blasts Trump administration for 'bluster and lies,' and for suggesting schools should 'open soon' Top Trump policy adviser Joe Grogan to leave post MORE blasted his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says China 'will do anything they can' to keep him from being reelected Bolton book release delayed — again — amid government review Trump lashed out at campaign manager over polling showing him trailing Biden: reports MORE, as "incompetent" and dismissed polls indicating that Biden was leading in the race for the White House.

In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, the president took aim at Biden's legacy in Washington, explaining that the former vice president showed a record of bad judgment.

“I don’t believe the polls,” Trump told the news outlet. “I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don’t think that they will put a man in who’s incompetent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And I don’t mean incompetent because of a condition that he’s got now. I mean he’s incompetent for 30 years. Everything he ever did was bad. His foreign policy was a disaster,” he continued.

Trump went on to slam Biden's victory over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWebsite sells 0 coronavirus commemorative coins, sparking backlash Biden says he expects potential running mates to be vetted by July The Hill's Campaign Report: Amash moves toward Libertarian presidential bid MORE (I-Vt.) in the Democratic primary, for which he laid blame at the feet of Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Green groups sue over Trump rollback of Obama-era waterway protections | Warren calls for SEC to require climate risk disclosures Biden says he expects potential running mates to be vetted by July Warren calls for SEC to require climate risk disclosures MORE (D-Mass.), who he said stayed in the race and prevented Sanders from building a coalition that could defeat the former vice president.

“He should never have won the primary, ever in a million years, because those votes were taken away. They were taken away from Bernie Sanders. And I think I’m going to get a lot of Bernie Sanders voters," Trump said.

Biden's campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

Trump's comments are some of the most direct he has aimed at the vice president since Biden clinched the Democratic nomination last month following Sanders's withdrawal from the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has in the past indicated that he believes Warren stayed in the race to spoil Sanders's chances of obtaining the Democratic nomination and tweeted in March that Sanders "would have EASILY won" a number of other states in the primary, including Warren's home state of Massachusetts, had she dropped out in the weeks prior.

Warren finished in third place in Massachusetts, winning 21 percent of the vote and dropped out of the race two days later.

Trump's comments to the outlet come after recent Reuters-Ipsos polls showed Biden with leads in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, key battleground states that all voted for Trump in 2016.