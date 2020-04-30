Koch-backed group petitions Congress to say no to state bailouts

The political arm for the network of groups led by Charles Koch sent a letter to Congressional leaders in both parties on Thursday asking them to reject requests from states seeking federal money for budgetary shortfalls that are unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We should be helping the people who are hurting, not bailing out politicians for irresponsible decisions they made prior to this crisis,” wrote Brent Gardner, the chief government affairs officer for Americans for Prosperity. “But as we’ve seen before, lawmakers are using this crisis to jockey for handouts to pay for their past mistakes in the name of helping those who have been hit hardest.”

The letter, which was also signed by leaders of the Koch-backed groups Concerned Veterans for America and The LIBRE initiative, was sent to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGOP lawmakers slam proposals for guaranteed income amid pandemic 10 things to know about coronavirus for today Black Caucus moves to front and center in COVID fight MORE (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyPelosi fills out Democratic roster on coronavirus oversight panel House reverses, but Senate to return despite COVID threat House reverses plan, will not return to Washington next week MORE (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money: US economy contracts at 4.8 percent rate, most since Great Recession | Powell urges Congress to unleash 'great fiscal power' to defeat coronavirus, repair economy | IRS gets coronavirus payments out quickly but imperfectly Feinstein to McConnell: Cancel plan to bring Senate back amid coronavirus pandemic 10 things to know about coronavirus for today MORE (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerPelosi: Democrats will not back business liability protections in CARES Act Senate Dems unveil bill to federalize medical supply chain, boost production Schumer to introduce 'No PR Act' to stop Trump from placing name on stimulus checks MORE (D-N.Y.).

In addition to the letter, AFP will run digital ads linking to a petition and encourage its activists to reach out to Congress on the issue. AFP president Tim Phillips will discuss the matter with Sens. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonGOP faces pressure to get tougher with Trump Schumer demands GOP convene hearings on coronavirus testing, small business program Five fights for Congress's fifth coronavirus bill MORE (R-Wis.) at a tele-town hall event on Thursday night.

AFP is making the case to Congress that some states seeking bailout money are using the coronavirus as an excuse to address “chronic structural fiscal problems” that existed before the outbreak.

“States that have spent lavishly, borrowed excessively, and ignored looming pension debt should not use the current crisis to shift the cost of those bad policy decisions onto taxpayers in other states,” the letter states.

“Nor should they exploit firefighters, teachers, and other state workers to justify these bailouts. Public servants should not be treated as pawns in these negotiations. States should honor their obligations to those workers by making them priorities for the funds they have and have already received. They should not be exploiting them as bargaining chips to seek massive federal bailouts.”

The letter points specifically to Illinois, which has received nearly $5 billion in federal funds this year through legislation passed by Congress to shore-up coronavirus-related budgetary shortfalls.

Illinois officials have been criticized for requesting an additional $41 billion from the federal government to address a gap in the state’s pension system.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says China 'will do anything they can' to keep him from being reelected Teachers union blasts Trump administration for 'bluster and lies,' and for suggesting schools should 'open soon' Top Trump policy adviser Joe Grogan to leave post MORE has mused about providing additional relief to the states but has said that the money must only be allocated for shortfalls that stem directly from the coronavirus shutdown.

“I think there's a big difference with a state that lost money because of COVID and a state that's been run very badly for 25 years,” Trump said last week.

McConnell has been cold to the idea of additional money for state governments, provoking a firestorm of controversy last week for saying that states facing budget shortfalls amid the pandemic should be able to “use the bankruptcy route.”

“Taxpayers in one state should not be on the hook for politicians’ inability to make responsible decisions in another state prior to the COVID crisis,” the AFP letter states. “Our system of government reserves certain authority and accountability to each of the states. Bailouts are a clear example of the federal government overstepping its authority. It is incumbent on states to govern wisely and independently, both reaping the rewards of smart policy, and addressing the consequences of bad.”