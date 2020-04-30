Biden leads Trump by 8 points in New Hampshire: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says China 'will do anything they can' to keep him from being reelected Bolton book release delayed — again — amid government review Trump lashed out at campaign manager over polling showing him trailing Biden: reports MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says China 'will do anything they can' to keep him from being reelected Teachers union blasts Trump administration for 'bluster and lies,' and for suggesting schools should 'open soon' Top Trump policy adviser Joe Grogan to leave post MORE by 8 points in New Hampshire, according to a new poll.

The latest Saint Anselm-New Hampshire Institute of Politics poll finds Biden at 50 percent support, with Trump getting 42 percent and 7 percent saying they’d vote for someone else.

Biden leads among every age group, and he holds a 26 point advantage among women. Trump leads by 11 points among men.

The president leads by more than 20 points among voters with only a high school education or with some college. Biden leads by nearly 30 points among those with college degrees, and by more than 40 points among those with graduate degrees.

Both candidates have near-universal support from within their own parties, but Biden leads 55 to 18 among self-described “swing” voters.

Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPelosi fills out Democratic roster on coronavirus oversight panel How Democrats can help Biden make the sale Trump mocks Amash over White House bid MORE narrowly carried New Hampshire in 2016, edging Trump by fewer than 3,000 votes. The Granite State figures to be a swing state once again in 2020.

Trump’s job approval rating is at 43 percent positive and 57 percent negative, and he gets a similar split on his handling of the coronavirus.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) fairs far better, with 74 percent approving of the job he’s doing overall and 83 percent approving of his handling of the coronavirus.

The poll of 820 registered voters in New Hampshire has a 3.4 percentage point margin of error.