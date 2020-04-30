The Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure grows on Biden to address Tara Reade allegations

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We’re Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here’s what we’re watching today on the campaign trail.

LEADING THE DAY: Pressure grows on Biden to address Tara Reade allegations

ADVERTISEMENT

Pressure is growing from the news media and survivor advocacy groups for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says China 'will do anything they can' to keep him from being reelected Bolton book release delayed — again — amid government review Trump lashed out at campaign manager over polling showing him trailing Biden: reports MORE to address allegations from Tara Reade, a former aide to the then-senator who says he sexually assaulted her in 1993.

The Biden campaign has strenuously denied the allegations, but Biden has not addressed the matter himself.

Several top Democratic women, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGOP lawmakers slam proposals for guaranteed income amid pandemic 10 things to know about coronavirus for today Black Caucus moves to front and center in COVID fight MORE (D-Calif.), have defended Biden and said they do not believe the allegations against him.

“I have great sympathy for any women who bring forth an allegation. I’m a big strong supporter of the 'Me Too' movement. I think it’s been a great contribution to our country. And I do support Joe Biden. I’m satisfied with how he has responded. I know him. I was proud to endorse him on Monday.” – Pelosi

When asked if Biden should address the allegations himself, Pelosi said “it’s a matter that he has to deal with.”

The issue has been getting closer media scrutiny in recent days after a former neighbor came forward to say that Reade told her about the allegations at the time.

The Washington Post editorial board has called on Biden to address the matter and to release his Senate records, which are being stored at the University of Delaware. Reade says she filed a complaint at the time, but the Biden campaign has said it does not have such a complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden has done dozens of interviews with media outlets since Reade first made the claim last month, but he has not been asked about it. That could change, as several media outlets have requested interviews with Biden to address this matter specifically.

Biden will be on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday and is expected to be asked about the allegations.

The Hill interviewed several officials from survivor advocacy groups who are calling on Biden to address the matter himself.

“We appreciate that some in the media have taken Tara Reade’s allegations seriously and urge that they be investigated fairly and rigorously. We also call on Vice President Biden to address the allegations directly and to fully cooperate in an investigation.” - Heather Drevna, the vice president of communications for the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network

The issue is a difficult one for Democrats in the “Me Too” era, who set a standard of “believe all women” in allegations directed toward President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says China 'will do anything they can' to keep him from being reelected Teachers union blasts Trump administration for 'bluster and lies,' and for suggesting schools should 'open soon' Top Trump policy adviser Joe Grogan to leave post MORE and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughTrump campaign official says mainstream media can't be trusted with Tara Read coverage NYT's Ben Smith: 'Ask Biden to open his personal papers to inspection' after sexual assault allegation WH correspondents president Karl on Biden allegations: 'He's going to have to answer these questions' MORE.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money: US economy contracts at 4.8 percent rate, most since Great Recession | Powell urges Congress to unleash 'great fiscal power' to defeat coronavirus, repair economy | IRS gets coronavirus payments out quickly but imperfectly Feinstein to McConnell: Cancel plan to bring Senate back amid coronavirus pandemic 10 things to know about coronavirus for today MORE (R-Ky.) has claimed a double standard in the way Democrats and the media have treated Reade’s allegations, compared with the coverage of charges made against Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.

McConnell on Thursday called on Biden to release his records.

“When you run for president of the United States your life is an open book and I can't imagine that Vice President Biden is not going to have to participate in releasing all of the information related to the allegations. It's a very challenging thing to run for president and I think everyone who has done that has realized that their entire life is opened up to scrutiny. and I think that is happening to Vice President Biden and they shouldn't be surprised.” - McConnell

— Jonathan Easley

READ MORE:

The Hill: Democrats begin to confront Biden allegations.

Ben Smith: Why won’t tv news book Tara Reade?

Peter Beinart: Biden should release his papers.

The Washington Post: Biden should address Reade allegations.

FROM THE TRAIL:

Biden’s campaign announced four co-chairs of a running mate selection committee, naming former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-Conn.), Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and longtime adviser Cynthia Hogan to lead the effort. Max Greenwood reports.

Biden’s presidential campaign has reached a deal with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWebsite sells 0 coronavirus commemorative coins, sparking backlash Biden says he expects potential running mates to be vetted by July The Hill's Campaign Report: Amash moves toward Libertarian presidential bid MORE (I-Vt.) that will allow the progressive former White House hopeful to keep hundreds of delegates to the Democratic National Convention this summer. Max reports.

Trump’s reelection campaign is preparing its first major wave of television ads for the general election as it works to blunt a slide in Trump’s approval ratings a just more than six months before voters cast their ballots. Tal Axelrod reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

PERSPECTIVES:

Alyssa Milano: Why Democrats should continue supporting Biden.

Noah Rothman: Biden and the social justice charade.

FROM CONGRESS & THE STATES:

Georgia Sen. David Perdue (R) warned this week that his home state could be in play in November as it emerges as a top presidential and Senate battleground. Tal reports.

Prominent election handicapper Cook Political Report has shifted the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamFormer Lindsey Graham donor flips to back Democratic opponent in Senate race GOP eyes confirmation hearing next week for controversial Trump circuit court pick Graham says he'd be 'shocked' if Kim Jong Un isn't 'dead or incapacitated' MORE (R-S.C.) from "solid" Republican to "likely" Republican as the Judiciary chairman runs for a fourth term. John Bowden reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

POLL WATCH:

“I don’t believe the polls. I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don’t think that they will put a man in who’s incompetent.” - Trump on Thursday

SAINT ANSELM-NEW HAMPSHIRE INSTITUTE OF POLITICS

Biden: 50

Trump: 42

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

(Keep in mind these dates could change because of the outbreak.)

May 2:

Kansas Democratic primary

May 12:

Nebraska primaries

May 19:

Oregon primaries

May 22:

Hawaii Democratic primary

June 2:

Delaware primaries

District of Columbia primaries

Indiana primaries

Maryland primaries

Montana primaries

New Mexico primaries

Pennsylvania primaries

Rhode Island primaries

South Dakota primaries

June 9:

Georgia primaries

West Virginia primaries

June 23:

Kentucky primaries

July 7:

New Jersey primaries

July 11:

Louisiana

July 14:

Alabama Republican Senate primary runoff

August 11:

Connecticut primary

August 17-20:

Democratic National Convention

August 24-27:

Republican National Convention

One hopeful thing

A few weeks ago, we told you about how then-99-year-old British Army Veteran Tom Moore was raising money on his JustGiving page for the country’s National Health Service (NHS) by walking laps through his garden.

Well today, the country is celebrating his 100th birthday, with his total fundraising topping a whopping £30 million (about $38 million) this morning.

"Reaching 100 is quite something. Reaching 100 with such interest in me and huge generosity from the public is very overwhelming," Moore said, according to the BBC.

"People keep saying what I have done is remarkable, however it's actually what you have done for me which is remarkable,” he continued. "Please always remember, tomorrow will be a good day."

I have to say a huge thank you to my local tailors @sousterandhicks who not only helped ensure I looked super dapper for my big day (bespoke regimental blazer, made in record time!) but are also supporting our #NHSheroes on the frontline#100thbirthday pic.twitter.com/imifwM6o3J — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 30, 2020

From all of us at The Hill, Happy Birthday, Captain Tom!

We’ll see you all tomorrow for the latest campaign news and updates.