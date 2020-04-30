Acting Planned Parenthood president: Biden 'must address' Tara Reade allegation 'directly'

Planned Parenthood acting President Alexis McGill Johnson on Thursday night called for former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump says China 'will do anything they can' to keep him from being reelected Bolton book release delayed — again — amid government review Trump lashed out at campaign manager over polling showing him trailing Biden: reports MORE to directly address allegations of sexual assault brought against him by Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer.
“At Planned Parenthood Action Fund, we believe women. We know how important it is that survivors be supported and listened to – survivors of sexual violence not only seek care at Planned Parenthood health centers every day, they are also dedicated staff members and supporters," Johnson said in a statement.
She added: “We believe that survivors should be heard, listened to, taken seriously, and treated with respect and dignity. ... Vice President Biden must address this allegation directly. Our country is hungry for leadership on this issue. Now is the time to give it to them.”