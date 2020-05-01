Poll: Trump and Biden tied nationally

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to travel to Camp David on Friday Overnight Defense: Sexual assaults increase across military | Army defends bringing cadets back for Trump graduation speech Overnight Health Care: Pelosi floats almost T for states | US intel investigating COVID-19's origins | Trump outlines efforts to protect nursing homes MORE and presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenActing Planned Parenthood president: Biden 'must address' Tara Reade allegation 'directly' Tara Reade says she felt 'marginalized', 'discounted' by Democrats who defended Biden Trump: Biden allegations 'could be false,' but 'he should respond' MORE are neck and neck in the race for the White House, according to an IBD-TIPP national poll released Friday.

Trump and Biden are tied in the poll, with both candidates garnering support from 43 percent of respondents.

The recent poll follows former the vice president leading 47 percent to 41 percent in a poll the group released in early April, marking a drop in his level of support.

A Hill-HarrisX general election match-up poll released Friday also showed that Biden and Trump are in for a tight race.

Polls that IBD-TIPP have conducted since August 2019 have shown the race for the presidency has narrowed by a significant margin. Last year in August, Biden led Trump by 13 percentage points while the Democratic primary field of candidates was still large.

The May 2020 poll also showed Biden losing support among Democrats, standing at 83 percent, compared to 89 percent in early April.

Since early last month, Biden has become the presumptive Democratic nominee. He has also come under pressure to address allegations of sexual assault from a former Senate aide, Tara Reade.

In an interview with MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski Friday morning, Biden denied the allegations brought by Reade, stating, "They aren't true. This never happened."

The amount of people who approve of the job the president is doing equaled those who disapprove at 44 percent. This figure has remained the same since April.

In late January of this year, Trump's job approval registered at 44 percent and disapproval rating at 51 percent.

The IBD-TIPP poll was conducted online and surveyed 1,225 adults from April 26 to April 29 and reported a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.