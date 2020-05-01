Trump campaign goes after Biden with new ad on Tara Reade allegations

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to travel to Camp David on Friday Overnight Defense: Sexual assaults increase across military | Army defends bringing cadets back for Trump graduation speech Overnight Health Care: Pelosi floats almost T for states | US intel investigating COVID-19's origins | Trump outlines efforts to protect nursing homes MORE’s reelection campaign released an online attack ad Friday against former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenActing Planned Parenthood president: Biden 'must address' Tara Reade allegation 'directly' Tara Reade says she felt 'marginalized', 'discounted' by Democrats who defended Biden Trump: Biden allegations 'could be false,' but 'he should respond' MORE zeroing in on the sexual assault allegations against the presumptive Democratic nominee.

The ad shows clips of Biden and other Democratic leaders saying “we should believe women,” mostly in the context of the sexual assault allegation brought against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughTrump: Biden allegations 'could be false,' but 'he should respond' The Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure grows on Biden to address Tara Reade allegations Biden to join MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' to discuss Reade sexual assault allegations MORE last year during his nomination.

Biden on Friday for the first time publicly denied the allegations made in March by Tara Reade, a former Senate aide who alleges that Biden assaulted her in 1993. His campaign had previously denied the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaders featured in Trump’s attack ad have defended Biden against the allegations, but were critical of Kavanaugh.

“There will be a great temptation among Biden’s supporters to take his lackluster interview performance and declare ‘case closed’ and move on,” Erin Perrine, a Trump campaign spokeswoman, said in a statement. “We do not know what, if anything, was done to Tara Reade, but there cannot be one set of rules for Joe Biden and another set for everyone else.”

The Trump campaign and conservative party leaders have accused Democrats and the media of a double standard when it comes to Kavanaugh and Biden.

Trump has also faced several sexual assault accusations, including columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.