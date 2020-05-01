Clinton endorses Democrat in California special House election

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTara Reade says she felt 'marginalized', 'discounted' by Democrats who defended Biden Poll: Biden, Trump neck-and-neck in general election Team Biden talks about getting their candidate out of the house MORE endorsed California State Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D) in the upcoming election to fill former Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillKatie Hill PAC pushing for greater turnout to elect Democrat to her old House seat Warren endorses 20 Democratic women for down-ballot races How the GOP hopes to overcome steep odds in House battle MORE's (D-Calif.) House seat.

"There’s a key special election coming up in California on May 12, and I’m happy to support [Christy Smith]," Clinton tweeted on Friday. "Christy has been an effective public servant from the school board to the CA Assembly, and we need her in Congress. Help her protect this seat!"

Smith will face off against Republican Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, in a race that will be held entirely through vote-by-mail amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cook Political Report has moved the race from "lean Democratic" to "toss-up."

Hill flipped the seat in 2018 but resigned from office earlier this year amid allegations that she engaged in a sexual relationship with a staffer. The former congresswoman has endorsed Smith.

Additionally, Hill's Her Time PAC is working to turn out voters to support Smith in the special election.

Clinton's endorsement comes after she endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenActing Planned Parenthood president: Biden 'must address' Tara Reade allegation 'directly' Tara Reade says she felt 'marginalized', 'discounted' by Democrats who defended Biden Trump: Biden allegations 'could be false,' but 'he should respond' MORE for president on Tuesday, becoming the latest major Democrat to throw support behind his campaign.

“I am thrilled to be part of your campaign — to not only endorse you but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election,” she told Biden in a joint livestream.