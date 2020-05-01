Poll: Biden leads Trump by 6 points in Pennsylvania

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenActing Planned Parenthood president: Biden 'must address' Tara Reade allegation 'directly' Tara Reade says she felt 'marginalized', 'discounted' by Democrats who defended Biden Trump: Biden allegations 'could be false,' but 'he should respond' MORE has a 6-point edge over President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to travel to Camp David on Friday Overnight Defense: Sexual assaults increase across military | Army defends bringing cadets back for Trump graduation speech Overnight Health Care: Pelosi floats almost T for states | US intel investigating COVID-19's origins | Trump outlines efforts to protect nursing homes MORE in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, according to a new Harper Polling survey released Friday.

Forty-nine percent of likely voters in the poll said they would “definitely” or “probably” vote for Biden, while 43 percent said the same of Trump. However, the poll showed that 8 percent are undecided.

The Keystone State is expected to be a top presidential battleground state in November after Trump won Pennsylvania by under 1 percentage point over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTara Reade says she felt 'marginalized', 'discounted' by Democrats who defended Biden Poll: Biden, Trump neck-and-neck in general election Team Biden talks about getting their candidate out of the house MORE in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pennsylvania was one of three states, along with Michigan and Wisconsin, that Democrats had counted on winning in 2016 but that instead went for Trump.

Biden has repeatedly sought to play up his Scranton, Pa., roots in his attempt to gin up support in Pennsylvania and portray himself as an ally of the working-class voters that defected to Trump last election.

The former vice president’s lead in Pennsylvania is buoyed by strong support from college-educated voters, a normally Democratic demographic, by a 55-37 percent margin. Trump, meanwhile, leads Biden by 6 points among voters without a college degree.

Biden also leads Trump by a 54-38 percent margin among voters who have been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden's advantage in the state comes as he remains stuck in his Delaware home observing social distancing guidelines. However, his campaign is discussing ways to get the former vice president back into the public months ahead of the general election.

The Harper Polling survey polled 644 likely Pennsylvania voters from April 21 to 26 and has a margin of error of 3.86 percentage points.