The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden addresses Tara Reade allegations: 'This never happened'

LEADING THE DAY: Biden addresses Tara Reade allegations: ‘This never happened’

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenActing Planned Parenthood president: Biden 'must address' Tara Reade allegation 'directly' Tara Reade says she felt 'marginalized', 'discounted' by Democrats who defended Biden Trump: Biden allegations 'could be false,' but 'he should respond' MORE for the first time on Friday publicly denied allegations from Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who says the then-senator sexually assaulted her in 1993.

Reade is one of several women who came forward last year to accuse Biden of inappropriate touching. On March 25, she alleged publicly for the first time that Biden had also sexually assaulted her in an empty corridor on Capitol Hill.

Biden denied the allegations in a statement.

“They aren’t true. This never happened," he said.

Biden pointed to what he described as “inconsistencies” in Reade’s testimony, saying her story had “changed repeatedly in both small and big ways.”

Reade has said that she notified three of Biden’s senior aides about his touching at the time. Biden noted that all three have gone on the record to say that Reade did not confront them about the issue.

Reade will go on Fox News this Sunday to discuss her allegations.

In addition to the statement, Biden sat for a lengthy and at times uncomfortable interview with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Mika Emilie BrzezinskiTrump tunes in to 'Morning Joe,' says he sees 'hatred and contempt' If only hydroxychloroquine could cure Trump Derangement Syndrome Scarborough rips Trump for mocking Romney's negative coronavirus test: 'Could have been a death sentence' MORE.



Biden was not asked about a former neighbor of Reade's who came forward this week to say that the former aide told her about the allegations of assault at the time.

But Brzezinski challenged Biden to release his public records, which are being held at the University of Delaware and will not be released until two years after Biden has retired from public life.

Biden repeatedly refused, saying that any personnel complaint that was filed would be kept at the National Archives. He then called on the National Archives to do a review.



But Reade has said she believes the complaint is in Biden’s Senate records at the university. Biden says he does not believe any such complaint exists, but he refused under questioning from Brzezinski to authorize a search of the records for mentions of Reade’s name.

Expect to hear a lot about Biden’s Senate records as the campaign season matures.

One other area that Biden struggled to address was why he and Democrats made the case that all women should be believed when Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughTrump: Biden allegations 'could be false,' but 'he should respond' The Hill's Campaign Report: Pressure grows on Biden to address Tara Reade allegations Biden to join MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' to discuss Reade sexual assault allegations MORE faced allegations of assault during his confirmation hearing.

Brzezinski on Friday read Biden’s own statement back to him, in which he said: “You’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real.”

“Are women to be believed unless it pertains to you?” Brzezinksi asked Biden.

Democrats are in a bind over this.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to travel to Camp David on Friday Overnight Defense: Sexual assaults increase across military | Army defends bringing cadets back for Trump graduation speech Overnight Health Care: Pelosi floats almost T for states | US intel investigating COVID-19's origins | Trump outlines efforts to protect nursing homes MORE is already decrying what he and many Republicans view as a double standard in the way Democrats and the news media have treated the allegations against Biden and Kavanaugh.

“I look at the double standard. You look at Biden and nobody even wants to bring up the subject," said Trump.

FROM THE TRAIL:

Fears are growing over whether the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will be thrust into the partisan debate over mail-in voting ahead of November’s general election.

Democrats are pushing for more funding for vote-by-mail ballots, arguing it could offset concerns over crowded polling stations. President Trump on the other hand threatened to block emergency COVID-19 assistance for the Postal Service if it did not hike up its prices to cover a growing hole in its budget that could see the agency run out of money by the end of the fiscal year. Max Greenwood reports.

PERSPECTIVES:

Renee Knake: With Biden's VP shortlist, women are finally gaining political ground.

Andrew Sullivan: Biden is guilty by his own standards.

FROM CONGRESS AND THE STATES:

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTara Reade says she felt 'marginalized', 'discounted' by Democrats who defended Biden Poll: Biden, Trump neck-and-neck in general election Team Biden talks about getting their candidate out of the house MORE threw her support behind California State Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D) in her race against former U.S. Navy Fighter Pilot Mike Garcia (R). The race, which will fill former Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillKatie Hill PAC pushing for greater turnout to elect Democrat to her old House seat Warren endorses 20 Democratic women for down-ballot races How the GOP hopes to overcome steep odds in House battle MORE’s (D) House seat is narrowly contested. The Cook Political Report moved the race from "lean Democratic" to "toss-up." The entirely vote-by-mail election will be held on May 12. Julia Manchester reports.

MONEY WATCH:

The American First Action PAC released a new ad attacking Biden on Friday as part of its “Beijing Biden campaign.” The $10 million ad buy aims to paint the former vice president as being too close with China.

The ads, which will air in the crucial swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, feature mostly Obama-era clips of Biden talking about China. However, one of the more recent clips shows the presumptive Democratic nominee saying “banning all travel will not stop it” when the president closed the country’s borders to China over the rising coronavirus pandemic. The Hill’s J. Edward Moreno reports.

POLL WATCH:

GALLUP – TRUMP APPROVAL

Approve: 49% (+6)

Disapprove: 47% (-7)

IBD-TIPP NATIONAL POLL

Trump: 43%

Biden: 43%

MEREDITH COLLEGE POLL--NORTH CAROLINA

Biden: 47%

Trump: 40%

