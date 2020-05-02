Tara Reade says she is not ready to respond to Biden denial

Tara Reade, the former Senate aide who alleged that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe coronavirus has exposed deep inequalities in how Americans pay for health care Biden asks secretary of Senate to locate Tara Reade complaint The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden addresses Tara Reade allegations: 'This never happened' MORE sexually assaulted her in 1993 while she was working on his staff, said Saturday that she isn't ready yet to respond to Biden's denial of the allegations.

“I’m digesting and processing everything he said,” she told The Wall Street Journal. “I will respond.”

Reade said that she had planned on doing a sit-down interview with Fox News on Sunday, but canceled it due to threats she received aimed at her and her adult daughter.

In 2019, Reade was one of several women who came forward and said that Biden’s alleged public touching made them uncomfortable. In late March, Reade alleged publicly that in 1993, the former vice president sexually assaulted her in a corridor on Capitol Hill.

Since Reade came forward with her allegations, Biden's campaign has vehemently denied them. However, Biden – the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee — didn't directly respond to them until Friday.

"It's not true, I am saying unequivocally. It never, never happened," Biden told MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski on "Morning Joe."

Reade also told the Journal that she doesn't remember if she used the words "sexual harassment" in the complaint that she said she filed at the time with Senate personnel office against then-Delaware Sen. Biden.

“I know that I described what happened, that I felt uncomfortable, that I felt retaliated against,” she said. “I don’t know that I used the phrase ‘sexual harassment’—I don’t remember, and I haven’t seen the form.”

She told The Associated Press on Friday that she remembered including in the complaint that Biden wanted her to serve drinks at an event because "he liked my legs and thought I was pretty."

The complaint that Reade said that she filed has yet to be found.

Reade claims that the complaint is in Biden's Senate records that are housed at the University of Delaware. However, Biden has said that he doesn't have personnel files in his records, and the university has said that they won't release Biden's records until he's stepped away from public life.

Lynda LaCasse, a former neighbor of Reade's, said earlier this week that she recalled Reade recounting the story of the alleged assault to her at the time. Reade’s brother, Collin Moulton, has previously claimed that she told him that Biden “had his hand under her clothes at some point.”

Additionally, Reade said that she allegedly confronted other Biden aides about the alleged incident afterward, but the aides that she named have gone on the record saying that Reade never confronted them about the allegation.