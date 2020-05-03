Biden: Panel vetting 'more than a dozen women' as potential running mate

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTara Reade says she is not ready to respond to Biden denial Tara Reade tells AP Biden complaint did not explicitly detail assault, harassment A Hillary Clinton-Barack Obama ticket to replace Joe Biden? Is it even possible? MORE told says his vice presidential selection committee is vetting “more than a dozen women” as potential running mates.

Biden, who has previously pledged to name a woman as vice president, told Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation” on Saturday that he is aware of the desire in some quarters for him to select a black woman.

"I really do understand that, Al, for real. And that's why I assure you that of the more than a dozen women that they're taking an initial look at, there are significantly more than one black woman that's going to be considered by this group, first and foremost, number one," Biden said. Contenders reported to be on Biden’s shortlist include Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSenate Democrats call on administration to provide COVID-19 testing for migrants before deportation Five ways the coronavirus could change American politics No men allowed: With Biden's VP shortlist, women are finally gaining political ground MORE (D-Calif.) and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Other reported potential running mates include Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenSenate Democrats call on administration to provide COVID-19 testing for migrants before deportation Big banks are growing due to coronavirus — that's an ominous sign Coronavirus drives record number of complaints to consumer bureau MORE (D-Mass.), Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoPoll: 1 in 5 voters prefer Sanders for Biden VP pick What Biden's VP choices bring — and don't bring — to the table Biden hosts potential VP pick Gretchen Whitmer on podcast MORE (Nev.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharNo men allowed: With Biden's VP shortlist, women are finally gaining political ground Report finds states need millions more in federal funding to hold elections this year As Biden struggles, Hillary waits for the call MORE (D-Minn.) as well as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

The former vice president has also pledged to name the first black woman to the Supreme Court, and in a meeting with donors last Wednesday said his administration and judicial nominees will “look like the country,” according to CNN. In the Wednesday fundraiser, he reportedly told donors he hopes for the vetting process for a running mate to be complete by July.

Biden has named a selection committee for the slot that includes former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-Conn.), Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) and former White House and Senate counsel Cynthia Hogan.

In the same Sharpton interview, Biden repeated his denial of sexual assault allegations by former aide Tara Reade, who has said Biden assaulted her when he was a senator in 1993.

Biden addressed the allegations for the first time Friday morning on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“It’s not true,” Biden told Sharpton. “I’m saying unequivocally, it never happened, period.”