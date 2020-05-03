Amash says running as a third party candidate won't tip election to Trump

Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashSunday shows preview: America braces for next month of pandemic The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Pelosi makes T state and local plea, Trump to resume travel The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump defends Michael Flynn in Twitter spree MORE (I-Mich.) defended his decision to run as a third party candidate in the November election, denying that he would play a "spoiler role" and tip the election toward President Trump Donald John TrumpMajor hotel group to return millions in PPP funding Trump administration's 'Operation Warp Speed' looking at 14 potential COVID-19 vaccines to fast-track Tlaib, Lowenthal pen op-ed asking Trump administration to release aid to Palestinians to fight COVID-19 MORE.

“We don't know how the additional candidate changes a race, it's too impossible to figure out. There’s too many calculations involved,” Amash said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“The most important thing is we have a ballot. If you want to vote for someone you vote for that person,” Amash added.

Amash, a former Republican who left the party last year after supporting Trump’s impeachment, announced Tuesday he was launching an exploratory committee to seek the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination.

On Sunday, he told CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperIn Colorado, it's a progressive governor starting to reopen Fauci says US will have needed tests by end of May, beginning of June Pelosi: Governors' impatience 'will help us get an even bigger number' for state coronavirus funding MORE he is running to “win this election for the American people.”

“For too long we've had the same system, where these two parties go at each other and Washington is totally dysfunctional. That’s why I left the Republican party,” Amash said.

“We need someone who is going to come in as president, respect our constitution, defend our rights and fix our representative system of government so people will actually feel represented at home,” he added.

Amash said as president he would be open to “all the ideas that the legislature might present”

“The job of the president is to execute the law. I want the legislative process to work. I want people in Congress to actually represent their constituents and then I’ll make a decision about whether I want to sign a bill or not,” Amash said.