Biden, Warren stress need for transparency, oversight of relief payments

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in a new op-ed are stressing the need for transparency and oversight of relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former vice president and his former primary opponent and potential running mate slammed the Trump administration and urged more oversight of the relief efforts in the McClatchy op-ed.

“Both of us have served in Congress overseeing the executive branch. We have also both served in the executive branch and answered to independent oversight. Take it from us: oversight is vital to an effective democracy and a fair economy, and it’s a threat only if you have something to hide,” the Democrats wrote.

The Democrats also criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpMajor hotel group to return millions in PPP funding Trump administration's 'Operation Warp Speed' looking at 14 potential COVID-19 vaccines to fast-track Tlaib, Lowenthal pen op-ed asking Trump administration to release aid to Palestinians to fight COVID-19 MORE and Republicans for pushing a $500 billion corporate bailout fund that Warren and Biden said “Trump could use to reward his political friends and punish his political enemies.”

They also slammed Trump for appointing a “White House loyalist” as inspector general overseeing the disbursement of federal relief funds as part of the coronavirus relief package. Trump announced in April he tapped Brian Miller, a member of the White House Counsel’s office, for the role.

Biden and Warren in the op-ed called for putting in place protections against conflicts of interests, closing loopholes and requiring more extensive public reporting of lobbying activity, and protecting inspectors general and whistleblowers.

“If Congress and the Trump Administration are unwilling to act now, then we will ensure that these changes are made in January 2021, both through new legislation and immediate Executive commitments made by the Biden Administration,” they wrote.

Biden has yet to make a decision on a running mate. He named four co-chairs of his running mate selection committee last Thursday.

Warren said last month she would say yes if Biden asked her to run as vice president on the ticket with him.