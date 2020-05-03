Warren is Democratic voters' top choice for Biden VP: poll

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenSenate Democrats call on administration to provide COVID-19 testing for migrants before deportation Big banks are growing due to coronavirus — that's an ominous sign Coronavirus drives record number of complaints to consumer bureau MORE (D-Mass.) ranks as Democratic voters’ top choice for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTara Reade says she is not ready to respond to Biden denial Tara Reade tells AP Biden complaint did not explicitly detail assault, harassment A Hillary Clinton-Barack Obama ticket to replace Joe Biden? Is it even possible? MORE’s vice presidential pick, a CBS News poll released Sunday found.

Seventy-one percent of Democratic voters say Warren should be considered as a running mate, topping the list of potential female picks. Warren was followed by Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSenate Democrats call on administration to provide COVID-19 testing for migrants before deportation Five ways the coronavirus could change American politics No men allowed: With Biden's VP shortlist, women are finally gaining political ground MORE (D-Calif.) at 59 percent, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams at 50 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharNo men allowed: With Biden's VP shortlist, women are finally gaining political ground Report finds states need millions more in federal funding to hold elections this year As Biden struggles, Hillary waits for the call MORE (D-Minn.) at 49 percent.

The Massachusetts progressive also earned the top first-choice pick for the position, at 36 percent. Harris followed at 19 percent, ahead of Abrams at 14 percent and Klobuchar at 13 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren won the vote among white Democrats and liberals by big margins. For black Democrats, she is among the top picks, although their votes are distributed between her, Abrams and Harris. The progressive also was one of the top three choices for moderate Democrats, along with Klobuchar and Harris.

Familiarity appears to play a role in the choices, as the three women who ran for president on the list, Warren, Klobuchar and Harris, rank in the top picks, CBS News noted.

The Massachusetts senator earned support among those who said economic expertise is an important factor and among those who believe Biden should choose a progressive running mate. Democratic voters rank economic expertise and crisis management as top qualities wanted in a vice presidential candidate.

A total of 55 percent of Democratic voters think Biden should make a “bold” choice in his vice presidential pick, while 45 percent say he should go with the “safe” option.

Biden has pledged to pick a woman as his running mate and on Saturday said his vice presidential selection committee is vetting “more than a dozen women.”

In the poll, Biden leads Trump in a matchup, 49 percent to 43 percent.

The poll surveyed 2,200 U.S. residents between April 28 and May 1. The margin of error is 2.5 points.