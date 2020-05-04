Progressive group endorses Biden: He's 'Abraham Lincoln compared to Donald Trump'

The progressive group Indivisible endorsed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenWhitmer says she believes Biden on assault allegation Republicans' dangerous weaponization of Tara Reade's allegation against Joe Biden Biden accuses Trump of 'all-out assault on the media' during World Press Freedom Day MORE on Monday, with its co-founder Ezra Levin calling the former vice president “Abraham Lincoln compared to Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump predicts virus death toll could reach 100,000 in the US Pence says he should have worn mask during Mayo Clinic visit Trump says next coronavirus relief bill has to include payroll tax cut MORE.”

Biden was not the group’s favored candidate in the primary, but the overwhelming majority of the its members now say they will back him in November, according to NBC News, which first reported the endorsement.

About 95 percent of Indivisible’s members backed the group's endorsement of Biden, NBC reports.

The group had previously called on its members to pledge to back the eventual Democratic nominee, and Levin and co-founder Leah Greenberg told NBC News they are not seeing major defections.

"Nobody is taking their ball and going home," Greenberg said.

The progressive group’s leaders said they are engaged with Biden’s campaign on policies they would like to see him prioritize, including statehood for Washington, D.C., and universal voting by mail.

“Even if he's not on the same page as us to begin with, he's willing to listen," Levin told NBC. "And importantly, he's willing to change his mind. If we can organize and push him, he'll move.”

Spokespeople for Indivisible and Biden’s campaign were not immediately available for comment.

The endorsement comes as Biden faces allegations of sexual assault from a former Senate staffer, Tara Reade. Biden has denied the allegations.

Greenberg told NBC it was important for Biden to “engage directly and aggressively with these allegations.”

Biden outlasted more progressive challengers in the Democratic primary, including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden wins all-mail Kansas primary Abortion battle threatens to upend health insurance push Senate Democrats call on administration to provide COVID-19 testing for migrants before deportation MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWarren is Democratic voters' top choice for Biden VP: poll Biden, Warren stress need for transparency, oversight of relief payments Biden wins all-mail Kansas primary MORE (D-Mass.), who have suspended their 2020 White House campaigns.