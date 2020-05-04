Trump tops Biden by 2 points in Iowa: poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump predicts virus death toll could reach 100,000 in the US Pence says he should have worn mask during Mayo Clinic visit Trump says next coronavirus relief bill has to include payroll tax cut MORE leads presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenWhitmer says she believes Biden on assault allegation Republicans' dangerous weaponization of Tara Reade's allegation against Joe Biden Biden accuses Trump of 'all-out assault on the media' during World Press Freedom Day MORE by 2 points in a head-to-head matchup in Iowa, according to a poll released on Monday.

Forty-eight percent of respondents in the Public Policy Polling survey threw their support behind Trump, while the former vice president trailed close behind at 46 percent support, well within the poll's margin of error.

The poll from the left-leaning firm also showed Biden doing well with senior citizen voters in Iowa, coming in at 52 percent support, while Trump polled at 44 percent support with the group.

The survey appears to predict a close race between Republicans and Democrats up and down the ballot in the Hawkeye State.

Trump won the state by 9 points in 2016, but Democrats made inroads in the state in 2018, flipping two House seats. The Cook Political Report rates the races for Iowa's first, second, and third House seats as "toss-ups" for the 2020 general election.

The new Public Policy Polling survey also showed a tightening Senate race. Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstDemocratic Senate campaign committee books M in fall TV ads The Hill's Coronavirus Report: NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoană says alliance must fight disinformation campaigns from bad actors; Senate to pass relief bill today Democrats gain new momentum in fight for Senate majority MORE (R-Ia.) leads Democrat Theresa Greenfield by only 1 point in a hypothetical matchup. Ernst is likely to face Greenfield in November. The state's Democratic primary is slated for June 2nd.

The Public Policy Polling survey was conducted on April 30 through May 1 among 1,222 Iowa voters. The margin of error is 2.8 percentage points.