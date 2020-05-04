New committee to 'Draft Michelle Obama' urges Biden to pick her as VP

A new committee is pushing for former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaReport finds states need millions more in federal funding to hold elections this year DC official says city may not reopen for another three months in worst-case scenario As Biden struggles, Hillary waits for the call MORE to join the ticket of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenWhitmer says she believes Biden on assault allegation Republicans' dangerous weaponization of Tara Reade's allegation against Joe Biden Biden accuses Trump of 'all-out assault on the media' during World Press Freedom Day MORE as his vice president.

The committee called “Draft Michelle Obama” touted Obama as the best choice both to help the former vice president defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump predicts virus death toll could reach 100,000 in the US Pence says he should have worn mask during Mayo Clinic visit Trump says next coronavirus relief bill has to include payroll tax cut MORE in November as well as the best to help Biden lead the country if he wins.

“The Committee to Draft Michelle Obama firmly believes that Ms. Obama will not only benefit the Democratic ticket this November but also help lead this country to be more just and caring,” the committee said in a statement released Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden has said on several occasions that he would be willing to pick Obama for the spot.

The committee, which filed with the Federal Election Commission on April 26, said its goal is to show Obama how many people want her to accept Biden’s informal request for her to serve.

“Immediately after Vice President Biden announces his choice, we will focus on supporting the Democratic ticket. We first want to assure that Ms. Obama sees how many people would like to see her accept Biden’s ask to be his running mate, our encouragement for her decision alone to make,” the committee said in its statement.

Drew Zuckerman, a spokesman for the committee, told The Hill that the group is backed by a number of prominent Democratic fundraisers including Mack Wilbourn, Sid Topol and Nadine Hack.

The committee aims to generate media attention over a potential Obama vice presidential candidacy over the next couple of weeks, Zuckerman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about choosing the former first lady as his running mate last month, Biden told Pittsburgh’s KDKA he would “take her in a heartbeat."

Although, he underscored his comments with doubt that Obama is interested in the spot.

“She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends,” Biden said.

But, he added, “I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again.”

Similarly, Valerie Jarrett Valerie June JarrettThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Senate sends 3 billion coronavirus package to House Valerie Jarrett: 'No chance' Michelle Obama will be Biden's VP Michelle Obama to promote absentee voting MORE, a former Obama White House senior adviser, also said the former first lady isn’t interested in the spot. Jarrett told The Hill last month there’s “no chance” Michelle Obama will be Biden’s running mate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reason why I'm being so unequivocal is that there just simply has never been a time when she's expressed an interest in running for office,” Jarrett said in an interview with The Hill. “She’s not demurring here. She’s not being hard to get. She doesn’t want the job.”

Biden has committed to picking a woman as his running mate. Other potential candidates for the position have said they would accept if asked to run, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWarren is Democratic voters' top choice for Biden VP: poll Biden, Warren stress need for transparency, oversight of relief payments Biden wins all-mail Kansas primary MORE (D-Mass.), one of Biden’s former presidential primary challengers, and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren is Democratic voters' top choice for Biden VP: poll Biden: Panel vetting 'more than a dozen women' as potential running mates Senate Democrats call on administration to provide COVID-19 testing for migrants before deportation MORE (D-Calif.), another one of Biden’s former primary challengers, said she would be “honored” if she were being considered.

Warren is Democratic voters’ top choice for Biden to pick as a vice president, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday.

Seventy-one percent of Democratic voters said Warren should be considered, based on the poll. Harris ranked second, at 59 percent, with Abrams in third at 50 percent, based on the poll.

Michelle Obama was not listed among potential picks but was asked about in a stand-alone question. The poll found 64 percent of Democrats would like to see her on the ticket if she were in the running, according to the same CBS poll.