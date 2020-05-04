Gun control group launches ad campaign in Texas GOP districts

The Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund rolled out a $250,000 ad campaign Monday focusing on Republican-held House seats in Texas.

The gun control group's ads will run in districts held by Reps. Dan Crenshaw Daniel CrenshawCoronavirus culture war over reopening economy hits Capitol Hill Mississippi to sue China over response to coronavirus outbreak Hispanic Caucus campaign arm unveils non-Hispanic endorsements MORE, Michael McCaul Michael Thomas McCaulHundreds of lawmakers urge Pompeo to take 'increased diplomatic action' to renew Iran arms embargo Sunday shows preview: America braces for next month of pandemic House Republican calls for investigation into China and WHO's handling of coronavirus MORE, John Carter John Rice CarterHegar advances to Democratic runoff in Texas Senate race The 14 other key races to watch on Super Tuesday Gun control group plans to spend million in Texas in 2020 MORE and Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyHouse probe: Energy regulators almost always side with gas pipeline companies House GOP lawmakers urge Senate to confirm Vought Top conservatives pen letter to Trump with concerns on fourth coronavirus relief bill MORE, as well as the state's 24th Congressional District, where Beth Van Duyne is running for Congress.

The Cook Political Report rates the 24th District a "toss-up," while McCaul's and Roy's seats are rated "lean Republican." Crenshaw's and Carter's seats are classified as "likely Republican."

Earlier this year, Everytown announced its intent to spend a minimum of $60 million nationwide in the 2020 elections.

The new ads are part of the group's $8 million effort to pressure Republican candidates with ties to the gun rights lobby. The effort, titled "Gun Sense Majority: Texas,” is also focusing on 20 state-level races. The group said it needs to flip nine seats in order to have a "gun sense majority" in the Texas legislature.

“We’re investing in Texas because this state has one of the highest rates of gun violence deaths in the country,” Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, a part of Everytown for Gun Safety, told reporters in February.