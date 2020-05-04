The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden reaches out to black, Latino communities

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhitmer says she believes Biden on assault allegation Republicans' dangerous weaponization of Tara Reade's allegation against Joe Biden Biden accuses Trump of 'all-out assault on the media' during World Press Freedom Day MORE reached out to communities of color on Monday, rolling out a plan to empower the African-American community and taking part in a virtual town hosted by an influential Latino civil rights organization.

Biden’s plan to empower the African-American community included six pillars — advancing the “economic mobility” of the black community, increasing access to high-quality education, eliminating disparities in health due to race, criminal justice reform, environmental justice and combatting systemic racism.

“I believe that the moral obligation of our time is to rebuild our economy in a way that finally brings everyone along,” Biden said in a statement. “That goal has always been the core of my candidacy — it’s the very reason that I am running for President. And achieving it starts by rooting out systemic racism from our laws, our policies, our institutions, and our hearts.”

Biden added that the coronavirus pandemic has “exposed — and cruelly exacerbated” disparities faced by the black community.

The former vice president has acknowledged the toll the pandemic has taken on the Latino community, speaking with essential workers at a virtual town hall organized by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

Biden told the workers in the town hall, “we owe you,” while calling for greater pay and access to coronavirus treatments.

"There's nothing worse than worrying about a family member whether they're going to make it or not. It's not a whole lot worse than ending up in the morning and knowing your son or daughter is in a war zone," Biden said.

The black and Latino communities will prove crucial for Biden and Democrats in November, and data shows they are energized.

Biden has polled well with black voters throughout the 2020 Democratic primary. The voting group’s support bolstered him to victory in a number of key states, including South Carolina, his first win in the nominating contest.

Seventy-three percent of black voters said they had a favorable view of Biden, according to a poll released last month by the left-leaning progressive group Black PAC.

Meanwhile, internal research conducted for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus's (CHC) campaign arm, Bold PAC, showed 78 percent of Hispanic voters said they were "almost certain" to vote and 48 percent said they were "extremely enthusiastic."

FROM THE TRAIL:

Biden’s campaign is planning some strategic new hires amid concerns from Democrats that their field operations are understaffed. Amie Parnes and Jonathan Easley report.

Trump’s campaign is putting seven figures behind a new ad saying Trump will lead the U.S. to a great economic recovery coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden won the Kansas Democratic primary over the weekend, taking just short of 77 percent of the vote and 29 of the state’s 39 delegates, according to the Associated Press (AP). Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden wins all-mail Kansas primary Abortion battle threatens to upend health insurance push Senate Democrats call on administration to provide COVID-19 testing for migrants before deportation MORE (I-Vt.), who ended his campaign last month, won about 23 percent of the vote and 10 delegates.

The progressive group Indivisible endorsed Biden on Monday, saying that the former vice president is “Abraham Lincoln compared to Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump predicts virus death toll could reach 100,000 in the US Pence says he should have worn mask during Mayo Clinic visit Trump says next coronavirus relief bill has to include payroll tax cut MORE,” The Hill’s Rebecca Klar reports. Biden wasn’t the group’s first choice in the Democratic nominating contest, but its co-founder Leah Greenberg said that about 95 percent of the group’s members supported the decision to endorse him.

Biden’s vice presidential selection committee is vetting “more than a dozen” women for his running mate slot, The Hill’s Zack Budryk reports. Speaking to Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation,” Biden also said that the committee is going to consider “significantly more than one black woman” for the job.





Trump on Monday endorsed Lacy Johnson, the Republican candidate challenging Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarOur bills are due on May 1 — where is Congress? Housing advocates sound alarm as May rents collide with coronavirus Sanders asks for donations to reelect members of 'The Squad' MORE (D-Minn.) in the 2020 election cycle. Morgan Chalfant reports.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerBirx: 'Devastatingly worrisome' that stay-at-home protesters aren't practicing social distancing The Hill's Campaign Report: States divided over when to reopen amid pandemic Georgia governor faces growing pressure, but shows no signs of reversal MORE (R-Ga.) is poised to spend roughly $4 million on a series of ads pushing back on criticism of her financial transactions and touting her efforts to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Loeffler has vowed to spend $20 million of her own money on the Senate race, where she faces a challenge from Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsBirx: 'Devastatingly worrisome' that stay-at-home protesters aren't practicing social distancing The Hill's Campaign Report: States divided over when to reopen amid pandemic Export bans on medical supplies can be lethal MORE (R-Ga.), a Trump loyalist. Max Greenwood reports.

The Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund rolled out a $250,000 ad campaign Monday focusing on Republican-held House seats in Texas. Julia Manchester reports.

PUBLIC POLICY POLLING – IOWA PRESIDENTIAL

Trump: 48 percent

Biden: 46 percent

PUBLIC POLICY POLLING – IOWA SENATE

Ernst: 43 percent (-4)

Greenfield: 42 percent (+1)

(Keep in mind these dates could change because of the outbreak.)

May 12:

Nebraska primaries

May 19:

Oregon primaries

May 22:

Hawaii Democratic primary

June 2:

Delaware primaries

District of Columbia primaries

Indiana primaries

Maryland primaries

Montana primaries

New Mexico primaries

Pennsylvania primaries

Rhode Island primaries

South Dakota primaries

June 9:

Georgia primaries

West Virginia primaries

June 23:

Kentucky primaries

July 7:

New Jersey primaries

July 11:

Louisiana

July 14:

Alabama Republican Senate primary runoff

August 11:

Connecticut primary

August 17-20:

Democratic National Convention

August 24-27:

Republican National Convention

