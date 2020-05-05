Hillary Clinton appearing at virtual fundraiser for Biden

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGovernment warns Russia may try to advise 2020 candidates, campaigns in secret Biden wins all-mail Kansas primary Hillary Clinton shows off cloth mask: 'VOTE' MORE is set to appear during a virtual fundraiser for presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenSome Democrats say charges against Biden merit independent investigation Press: Joe Biden faces his own me-too moment Joe Biden makes mistake with new World Health Organization pledge MORE this month after endorsing the former vice president in late April.

According to an invitation obtained by Politico, the "virtual conversation" with Clinton and Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE will be hosted on Zoom on May 19.

Donors can contribute funds at multiple levels, including some “limited availability” at $2,800, “guest” at $5,600, “friend” at $15,600, "supporter" at $41,100, "champion" at $50,000 and “host” at $100,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden’s campaign and the DNC formalized a joint fundraising agreement late last month giving the former vice president more sway over the committee’s fundraising activities. The deal will permit Biden to raise $360,600 from individual donors. From those funds, $5,600 raised will go to Biden’s campaign, and the rest will be given to the DNC.

Clinton endorsed Biden last month, with the former secretary of State throwing her support behind him during a virtual town hall event on the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on women.

“I am thrilled to be part of your campaign — to not only endorse you but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election,” Clinton told Biden, touting his record as vice president when they served together during the Obama administration, as well as Biden’s time in the Senate.