Biden launches letter exchange series, 'Sincerely, Joe Biden'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSome Democrats say charges against Biden merit independent investigation Press: Joe Biden faces his own me-too moment Joe Biden makes mistake with new World Health Organization pledge MORE's presidential campaign launched a new digital series featuring the presumptive nominee's response to letters received from supporters.

The series, called "Sincerely, Joe Biden," will also include supporters' letters to the former vice president.

"I received your message and appreciate you sharing your story during this anxious time in our history," Biden wrote to one supporter in a letter released first to CNN. "Courageous, hardworking Americans motivate me every day to work to ensure that families and workers are protected as we see our way through the worst public health crisis our country has faced in generations."

The letter series appears to be an effort to show Biden's compassionate and empathetic side, which he is often lauded for by supporters.

Prior to the pandemic, Biden had a number of notable moments on the campaign trail where he connected with voters on a personal level.

The series is the latest digital effort rolled out amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the campaign's operations to go completely digital.

The Biden campaign has also rolled out a newsletter and podcast in an effort to connect with voters. The former vice president also frequently appears from his makeshift television studio in his Delaware home for virtual town halls and interviews.