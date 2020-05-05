The Hill's Campaign Report: Senate map shows signs of expanding

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

LEADING THE DAY:

Democrats’ path to the Senate majority has so far centered on four states: Arizona, Colorado, Maine and North Carolina. But there are signs that other seats that Republicans once considered safe may be coming into play.

A survey from the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling (PPP) released on Monday showed Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstPoll: Ernst lead evaporates in Iowa Senate race Trump tops Biden by 2 points in Iowa: poll Democratic Senate campaign committee books M in fall TV ads MORE’s (R-Iowa) lead over her main Democratic opponent Theresa Greenfield evaporating in Iowa. A Montana State University poll out Tuesday found Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesThe nation's free press should refuse federal bailouts The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Madeleine Albright says Trump's America First strategy is hurting US with a virus that knows no borders; Fauci warns states against 'leapfrogging' reopening guidelines Democratic Senate campaign committee books M in fall TV ads MORE (R-Mont.) trailing Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockDemocratic Senate campaign committee books M in fall TV ads Several states starting to reopen this weekend Montana to reopen churches, some businesses MORE (D) in the state’s Senate race. And two election handicappers — Sabato’s Crystal Ball and The Cook Political Report — moved the South Carolina race between Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSome Democrats say charges against Biden merit independent investigation Graham to hold confirmation hearing this week for controversial Trump court pick This week: Senate returns amid coronavirus pandemic MORE (R) and likely Democratic nominee Jaime Harrison to “Likely Republican” from “Solid Republican” last week, reflecting the increasingly competitive nature of the contest.

“Graham's political skills should not be underestimated, and he’s clearly taking this race quite seriously, as he should. However, we also can't overlook the considerable resume that Harrison also brings to the race, and even South Carolina Republicans admit he is a strong candidate,” the Cook Political Report's Jessica Taylor wrote in an analysis explaining the move.

Democrats are scrambling to grow their pickup opportunities ahead of November, aware that a failure to unseat any of their four core targets in Arizona, Colorado, Maine or North Carolina would drastically complicate their path to the Senate majority. The party needs to net either three or four seats, depending on which party wins the White House in November, to gain control of the chamber. And one of the party’s senators, Doug Jones (D-Ala.), is in serious political trouble this cycle. (He narrowly won a 2017 special election against a highly controversial Republican opponent and election handicappers currently rate the Alabama Senate race as “Lean Republican.")

Picking up seats in Iowa, Montana or South Carolina is likely to be an uphill battle for Democrats, especially in a year in which Republican incumbents are hoping to get a boost from President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN demands Trump campaign stop using 'distorted' clip from network in ad Schumer: Fauci may testify before Senate next week Fauci dismisses 'circular argument' coronavirus originated in Chinese lab MORE’s presence on the ballot. But the latest round of polling and election ratings is likely to provide fuel for Democrats who say that those states are still in play.

FROM THE TRAIL:

President Trump is off to Arizona tonight to highlight his efforts to combat the coronavirus. Arizona is a top presidential battleground, and it also has a competitive Senate race this cycle. John Bowden reports that the Biden campaign slammed Trump’s coronavirus response in the state ahead of the visit, which is Trump’s first cross-country travel since the outbreak.

A new poll showed 61 percent of Democrats believe former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSome Democrats say charges against Biden merit independent investigation Press: Joe Biden faces his own me-too moment Joe Biden makes mistake with new World Health Organization pledge MORE’s (D) denial of a sexual misconduct allegation by former Senate staffer Tara Reade. But 26 percent say that the Democratic Party should move to replace Biden after watching the video of his remarks, while 61 percent — the same percentage who found his denial at least somewhat credible — say Biden should remain the nominee, John Bowden reports.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenSome Democrats say charges against Biden merit independent investigation Michelle Obama's presence on the ticket would be big boost for Biden Poll: Sanders, Warren top Democratic voters' list of potential VP contenders MORE (D-Mass.) says she found Biden’s denial of sexual assault allegations by a former Senate aide “credible” and “convincing." But The Hill's Alexander Bolton reports that some Democrats are calling for a fuller investigation.

The Biden campaign launched a new digital initiative on Tuesday, titled “Sincerely, Joe Biden.” The digital series, which was first reported by CNN, will feature supporters’ letters to the presidential candidate, as well as his responses. Julia Manchester has more.

FROM CONGRESS & THE STATES:

Former President Obama endorsed California State Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D) Tuesday in a special election to fill former Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden addresses Tara Reade allegations: 'This never happened' Clinton endorses Democrat in California special House election Katie Hill PAC pushing for greater turnout to elect Democrat to her old House seat MORE’s (D) seat, Rebecca Klar reports.

The progressive group Democracy for America is endorsing Texas state Sen. Royce West (D) in the Senate Democratic primary runoff against Mary Jennings Hegar (D), who is backed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Jonathan Easley reports.

POLL WATCH:

MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY – MONTANA PRESIDENTIAL

Trump: 45 percent

Biden: 40 percent

MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY – MONTANA SENATE

Bullock: 46 percent

Daines: 39 percent







One hopeful thing

Singer Beyoncé Knowles foundation, BeyGOOD, is teaming up with her mother, Tina Lawson Knowles, to support mobile coronavirus testing in their hometown of Houston, Texas.

Lawson Knowles’s #IDIDMYPART Mobile Testing Campaign is scheduled for Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9. The initiative is aimed at encouraging more people in the Houston community to get tested for the virus.

"The virus is wreaking havoc on the Black community so we need a movement to prioritize our health," Knowles Lawson said in a statement. "We are all in this together. But we have to look at what is happening in our Black and Brown communities and how they are being decimated by COVID-19.”

"It is critical that we stay vigilant with social distancing, wearing a mask, and most of all getting tested. If you don't get tested then you don't know if you are a carrier of the virus. Being asymptomatic is how you infect your entire household and those around you, the very people you love. We have got to go to these free testing facilities and find out our status,” she continued.

We’ll see you tomorrow for the latest campaign news and updates.