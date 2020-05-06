Kennedy releases first television ad ahead of Massachusetts Senate primary

Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedySome Democrats say charges against Biden merit independent investigation Democratic senator to introduce bill to limit Trump's ability to fire Fauci Congressional Black Caucus calls on CDC to report racial data MORE (D-Mass.) rolled out the first ad for his Senate primary campaign against Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeySome Democrats say charges against Biden merit independent investigation Hillicon Valley: Experts worry U.S. elections vulnerable due to COVID-19 | Report finds states need more federal election funds | Republican senators to introduce coronavirus-related privacy bill OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Global carbon dioxide emissions predicted to plunge 'unprecedented' 8 percent this year| Fed's expanded lending program opens funding to oil and gas industry| Companies claiming carbon capture tax credit didn't follow EPA requirements MORE (D-Mass.) on Wednesday, focusing on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The thirty-second spot, titled "Lead," casts Kennedy as a fighter for health care.

"Right now our country's hurting," Kennedy says. "We need relief. That's why I'm fighting for lifesaving medical equipment, COVID testing for everyone, direct cash payments, and paid sick leave for all."

"When this crisis has passed, hear me loud and clear, quality health care will be a guaranteed right for all," he says in the ad.

Kennedy, the grandson of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, is challenging the longest-serving member of the Massachusetts congressional delegation in Markey.

Both candidates label themselves as progressives with Kennedy pledging to bring generational change and a fresh perspective to the Senate. Markey has touted his work in Washington, including co-authoring the Green New Deal.

Kennedy has led Markey in fundraising, with $6.6 million in the bank compared to Markey's $4.4 million cash on hand.

The race's most recent poll, a Suffolk University/WBZ/Boston Globe survey released in March, shows Kennedy with 42 percent support and Markey with 36 percent support.