George Conway group has biggest fundraising day after Trump attack

The Lincoln Project, a Republican super PAC critical of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump volunteers kept 'VIP' list of leads for medical supplies: report Over half of workforce at Tyson plant in Iowa tests positive for coronavirus Trump offers support for those who have lost family due to coronavirus MORE, says it saw its biggest single-day fundraising haul yet after the president repeatedly blasted the group on Twitter earlier this week.

Reed Galen, a member of the Lincoln Project’s advisory committee told CNBC the group raised $1 million in a day after Trump’s tweets, which took aim at the group over its anti-Trump ad titled “Mourning in America.”

“A group of RINO [Republicans In Name Only] Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, ‘Morning in America,'” Trump tweeted early Tuesday.

In a follow-up tweet he blasted several individual operatives affiliated with the super PAC, including Republican strategists Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt, as well as George Conway George Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway group knocks Trump for 'childish insults' Trump rips George Conway group: 'They're all losers' George Conway group knocks Trump with new ad: 'Mourning in America' MORE, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway group knocks Trump for 'childish insults' Trump rips George Conway group: 'They're all losers' George Conway group knocks Trump with new ad: 'Mourning in America' MORE and a frequent critic of the president.

Galen told CNBC the ad in question has continued airing on cable markets in the Washington, D.C., region since Tuesday and that it will begin airing in swing states next week. The group has also aired an ad in support of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders not urging Biden to pick Warren as running mate: report Pelosi says she believes Biden's denial of assault claim: 'I'm not going to answer this question again' Trump touts federal, private efforts to combat coronavirus in first major trip during pandemic MORE in Wisconsin and Michigan in recent weeks, according to the network.

The group also announced Wednesday that it will run ads against some of Trump’s top allies in the Senate.

"Thanks to Trump, we'll keep 'Mourning in America' running longer, then get back to our regular programming, which will include more assaults on Trump's record and going after some of his most ardent enablers in the Senate,” John Weaver, another co-founder of the group, told Newsweek. He did not specify which senator or senators the ads would target.