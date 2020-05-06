Poll: Biden holds 4-point national lead over Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders not urging Biden to pick Warren as running mate: report Pelosi says she believes Biden's denial of assault claim: 'I'm not going to answer this question again' Trump touts federal, private efforts to combat coronavirus in first major trip during pandemic MORE has a 4-point lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump volunteers kept 'VIP' list of leads for medical supplies: report Over half of workforce at Tyson plant in Iowa tests positive for coronavirus Trump offers support for those who have lost family due to coronavirus MORE ahead of the 2020 general election, according to a new Economist/YouGov tracking poll released Wednesday.

Biden gets the support of 46 percent of registered voters in the poll, while Trump trails behind at 42 percent. Another 4 percent of registered voters said they would vote for someone else, and 5 percent said they are unsure.

The poll is relatively consistent from last week’s tracking poll, which showed Biden ahead 6 points by a 47 percent to 41 percent margin.

Biden maintained his lead by running up the score among traditionally Democratic-leaning demographics while largely curtailing Trump’s lead to single digits among several historically Republican-supporting groups.

Biden has a 14-point edge among female voters, an 11-point lead among voters with a college degree, a 19-point lead among those making more than $100,000 per year, a 26-point lead among voters age 18-29 and a 54-point lead among black voters.

He trails Trump by 6 points among male voters, 9 points among seniors, 7 points among white voters and 9 points among voters making less than $50,000 per year.

The poll did not survey support for Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashMark Cuban says he hasn't 'closed the door' on possible presidential run The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump predicts quick vaccine; Pence: I should have worn mask Sunday shows - Frustration mounts as protests hit state capitols MORE (I-Mich.), who launched an exploratory committee to run for the Libertarian Party’s nomination.

The poll also did not survey the impact of Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation leveled against Biden from when he was a senator, but 70 percent of adults surveyed said they’d only heard about the accusation “a little” or not “at all.”

Biden in an interview last week denied the allegations.

The Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1,209 registered voters and 1,500 adults from May 3-5 and has a margin of error of 3.3 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.