The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump embraces underdog role

How the Trump campaign plans to go after Biden

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump volunteers kept 'VIP' list of leads for medical supplies: report Over half of workforce at Tyson plant in Iowa tests positive for coronavirus Trump offers support for those who have lost family due to coronavirus MORE trails former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders not urging Biden to pick Warren as running mate: report Pelosi says she believes Biden's denial of assault claim: 'I'm not going to answer this question again' Trump touts federal, private efforts to combat coronavirus in first major trip during pandemic MORE (D) in national and early state polling, but Trump campaign officials are embracing the role of underdog, believing they can shock the world in 2020 just as they did in 2016.

We spoke to Trump campaign aides and advisers about how they intend to win the race now that Trump’s best selling point — a roaring economy — has been taken off the table due to the coronavirus shutdown.

The first order of business is selling the public on the idea that Trump built a juggernaut economy in four years and that he’s the only one who can do it again. The campaign released a new ad this week selling the idea of an economic recovery, casting the president as the “comeback” candidate.

Trump’s allies acknowledge the polling looks grim at the moment and that there are no guarantees that the economy will be as resilient as many hope.

But they say they’re not sweating it, believing that Biden is benefitting from keeping a low profile and that they’ll be able to tear him down once the campaign begins heating up.

The primary line of attack against Biden will focus on China, with the Trump campaign making the case that Biden’s support of past trade deals harmed U.S. workers and led to the rise of China as a global superpower.

The campaign will also pivot off China to level charges of corruption, pointing to Hunter Biden’s trip on Air Force Two with the then-vice president when he worked on the board of a private equity company with ties to the Chinese government.

The Trump campaign will also lean into the idea that Biden is showing signs of age and is unfit for office. The campaign has been endlessly sharing clips of Biden losing his train of thought or looking down at notes during interviews.

A pro-Trump outside group plans to take up the Tara Reade allegations that Biden denies.

The Biden campaign doesn’t believe Trump has a leg to stand on with any of these issues and will make the case that his softness on China exacerbated the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. They’ll also make the case that it’s Trump who is unfit for office.

— Jonathan Easley

FROM THE TRAIL:

Former Attorney General Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderEric Holder defends Biden: Allegation 'inconsistent with the person who I've come to know' Juan Williams: Four black leaders who can defeat Trump Poll: 1 in 5 voters prefer Sanders for Biden VP pick MORE endorsed Biden in an interview with The Washington Post on Tuesday, telling the newspaper that he believes the former vice president is poised to continue his work to reform the criminal justice system.

Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsFederal employees push for COVID-19 protections in 'dangerous' workplaces Why Biden needs a black woman as his VP Poll: 1 in 5 voters prefer Sanders for Biden VP pick MORE (D-Fla.) said on Wednesday that she would be “honored” to serve as Biden’s running mate, Julia Manchester reports. "If asked, I would be honored to serve alongside Joe Biden and do everything in my power to get this country back on track, not just here in the nation, but around the world,'' Demings said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

A federal judge ordered New York officials on Tuesday to move forward with the state’s June 23 Democratic presidential primary after the state board of elections called it off last week due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, The Hill’s Tal Axelrod reports. The decision from Judge Analisa Torres came in response to a lawsuit filed by former Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang Andrew YangJudge orders Sanders, others to be reinstated on New York primary ballot Five ways the coronavirus could change American politics The Hill's Campaign Report: Amash moves toward Libertarian presidential bid MORE, alleging that the decision to remove him from the ballot and cancel the primary had violated his rights.

Progressive organizations are again calling on Biden’s campaign to oust Larry Summers from his advisory role, citing concerns over his stances on environmental issues. The Hill's J. Edward Moreno reports.

PERSPECTIVES:

Keith Naughton: Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders not urging Biden to pick Warren as running mate: report The Hill's Coronavirus Report: BIO CEO Greenwood says US failed for years to heed warnings of coming pandemic; Trump: Fauci won't testify to 'a bunch of Trump haters' Lawmakers introduce bill backed by José Andrés to help restaurants, feed vulnerable MORE leads Biden VP race.

Bernard Goldberg: Trump faces media bias.

FROM CONGRESS & THE STATES:

Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedySome Democrats say charges against Biden merit independent investigation Democratic senator to introduce bill to limit Trump's ability to fire Fauci Congressional Black Caucus calls on CDC to report racial data MORE (D-Mass.) released his first television campaign ad of the 2020 cycle on Wednesday as he prepares to take on fellow progressive and incumbent Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeySome Democrats say charges against Biden merit independent investigation Hillicon Valley: Experts worry U.S. elections vulnerable due to COVID-19 | Report finds states need more federal election funds | Republican senators to introduce coronavirus-related privacy bill OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Global carbon dioxide emissions predicted to plunge 'unprecedented' 8 percent this year| Fed's expanded lending program opens funding to oil and gas industry| Companies claiming carbon capture tax credit didn't follow EPA requirements MORE (D-Mass.) in the Democratic Senate primary. You can watch the 30 second spot here.

POLL WATCH:

QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY – NEW YORK PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 55 percent

Trump: 32 percent

QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY – NEW JERSEY PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 54 percent

Trump: 35 percent

QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY – CONNECTICUT PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 56 percent

Trump: 33 percent

MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY – NATIONAL PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 50 percent (+2)

Trump: 41 percent (-3)

MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY – NATIONAL PRESIDENTIAL (INCLUDING AMASH)

Biden: 47 percent

Trump: 40 percent

Amash: 5 percent

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

(Keep in mind these dates could change because of the outbreak.)

May 12:

Nebraska primaries

May 19:

Oregon primaries

May 22:

Hawaii Democratic primary

June 2:

Delaware primaries

District of Columbia primaries

Indiana primaries

Maryland primaries

Montana primaries

New Mexico primaries

Pennsylvania primaries

Rhode Island primaries

South Dakota primaries

June 9:

Georgia primaries

West Virginia primaries

June 23:

Kentucky primaries

July 7:

New Jersey primaries

July 11:

Louisiana

July 14:

Alabama Republican Senate primary runoff

August 11:

Connecticut primary

August 17-20:

Democratic National Convention

August 24-27:

Republican National Convention







