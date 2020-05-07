Ocasio-Cortez: Biden allegation 'not clear cut'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezHillicon Valley: Uber, Lyft sued in California | Ratcliffe refuses to say whether Russian interference favored Trump | Facebook takes down QAnon conspiracy accounts | Airbnb cuts workforce Democratic lawmakers push for merger freeze in next coronavirus relief package NY Democrats call for mortgage forgiveness in next coronavirus relief bill MORE (D-N.Y.) addressed the sexual assault allegation faced by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says he'll reverse DeVos rule bolstering protections for those accused of campus sexual assault The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump embraces underdog role Poll: Biden holds 4-point national lead over Trump MORE (D) during an interview with NPR on Thursday, explaining that it was not a "clear cut" situation for Democrats.

Questioned on what she wanted to see happen in response to Tara Reade's allegation of a 1993 assault, which Biden has publicly denied, the New York lawmaker noted that Reade herself had not called on Democrats to abandon their support of the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

"It's very difficult because this is a hyper-politicized zone, right? Instead of focusing on her account, instead of focusing on her story as a survivor, people are fast-forwarding to the political implications. 'Do you want Trump to win? Will you be voting for Joe Biden?' And that denies justice in this situation," Ocasio-Cortez said.

"I think a lot of what we can look for is, look at the aims that the survivor is asking for. And while a lot of folks, again, are trying to jump to the political implications, she has never explicitly said, 'don't vote for Joe Biden,'" Ocasio-Cortez said. "She hasn't explicitly said anything in terms of a political remedy that she wants. If anything, it sounds like she simply wants to be heard."

Ocasio-Cortez, who endorsed of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Campaign Report: Trump embraces underdog role Progressive groups renew push to oust Larry Summers from Biden campaign citing environmental concerns The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump doesn't wear mask as he winds down task force MORE's (I-Vt.) for president, went on to confirm in the interview that she would be voting for Biden in November's election but had not yet issued a formal endorsement.

"I think, to me, an endorsement means, you know, we have come to a place where we've developed a vision together not just in November, but how we're going to govern after," she said, adding that she wanted Biden's campaign to reflect the values of younger Americans and Latinos.