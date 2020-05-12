Republican Tom Tiffany wins Wisconsin special election

Republican Tom Tiffany won the special election in Wisconsin’s 7th District on Tuesday to fill the vacancy left by former Rep. Sean Duffy Sean DuffyRepublican lobbying firms riding high despite uncertainty of 2020 race Bottom Line Ex-Rep. Frelinghuysen joins law and lobby firm MORE (R).

Tiffany, a state senator, defeated Democrat Tricia Zunker, a member of the Wausau School Board and associate justice on the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court. Tiffany was winning by a 58-42 percent margin with about 83 percent of precincts reporting.

The Wisconsin Republican had the backing of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to visit Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor on Thursday Trump camp outraged over Jezebel article calling for Stephen Miller to get coronavirus McConnell: Obama 'should have kept his mouth shut' on Trump's coronavirus response MORE, who worked to boost Tiffany the day before the special election.

"Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) is a Great Advocate for the incredible people of Wisconsin (WI07). We need Tom in Congress to help us Make America Great Again!" Trump tweeted Monday.

Duffy, who won reelection in 2018 by about 22 points, resigned in September in anticipation of the birth of a child who was expected to have health complications.

Tiffany will serve the rest of Duffy’s term and will have to win again in November should he seek a full term of his own.

The election took place about a month after Wisconsin held primaries following a legal wrangling between Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Republican leaders of the legislature over whether to postpone the election.

Evers had sought to delay the election but was prevented by the courts from doing so

The Wisconsin special election was one of two House races on Tuesday, with California also holding a contest to replace former Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden campaign staffs up The Hill's Campaign Report: Senate map shows signs of expanding Obama endorses Democrat in California special House election MORE's (D) seat.