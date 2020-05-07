The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden's virtual campaign swings through Florida

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

LEADING THE DAY:

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says he'll reverse DeVos rule bolstering protections for those accused of campus sexual assault The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump embraces underdog role Poll: Biden holds 4-point national lead over Trump MORE hit the virtual campaign trail in Florida on Thursday, highlighting the importance of the Sunshine State to the 2020 electoral map.

Biden took part in a virtual roundtable with African American leaders in Jacksonville, including Rep. Al Lawson Alfred (Al) James LawsonHouse approves bill banning flavored tobacco products Lobbying world Florida Rep. Charlie Crist endorses Biden MORE (D-Fla.), touching on a number of topics, including the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, an African-American man who was gunned down in February while jogging in Georgia by two armed white men. The former vice president told attendees at the roundtable that Arbery was “in a sense lynched before our very eyes.”

He also encouraged "Medicare for All" supporters to get behind his campaign, saying he was working with the movement's strongest proponents of the policy about developing strategies to expand health care coverage without as much spending from the federal government.

“For everyone who backed Medicare for All, join us,” he said.

Florida is shaping out to be a must-win state in November with its 29 electoral votes.

Polls show Biden leading Trump in Florida. The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Biden leading Trump by 3.2 points.

Trump won the state by roughly 1 point in 2016. He also has the advantage of a Republican governor in the state, Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisDemocratic super PAC sues Florida officials over mail-in voting limits Trump: Coronavirus pandemic taught us 'I was right' Travel group pushes guidelines for reopening tourism businesses MORE, who happens to be one of his staunchest supporters.

The contest in the Sunshine State could hinge in part on how the coronavirus plays out, and DeSantis’s handling of the crisis. The governor faced a mountain of criticism in March for not implementing a statewide stay-at-home order earlier. However, Florida has not become as much of a hot spot as other states such as New York, California and Michigan. This could bode well for Trump if DeSantis’s standing improves.

However, it’s unclear how the state would handle a second wave of the virus, which would happen closer to November. We’ll also be watching for the results of the state’s multiphased reopening plan, which began earlier this week. If the economy improves by November and there are a fewer cases, that will bode well for Trump. But a prolonged public health crisis could leave Florida voters asking for new leadership in the White House.

--Julia Manchester

FROM THE TRAIL:

Trump’s reelection campaign released a new ad hitting Biden over his stance on China. The ad marks the latest effort from the president’s reelection campaign to paint Biden as too friendly toward China, including clips of Biden saying “They’re not bad folks, folks” and “The growth of China is overwhelmingly in our interest.” The Hill’s Tal Axelrod has more.

Rep. Alexandrio Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) said in an interview with NPR that Tara Reade’s allegations of sexual assault against Biden are not “clear cut.”

Biden says that if he’s elected president, he will reverse a rule issued by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Elizabeth (Betsy) Dee DeVosBiden says he'll reverse DeVos rule bolstering protections for those accused of campus sexual assault Victim advocacy groups, Democratic lawmakers slam new campus sexual assault policies DeVos issues rules for sexual misconduct investigations in schools, bolstering protections for the accused MORE aimed at bolstering protections for students who are accused of sexual assault on university campuses. The rule is meant to ensure that those accused of sexual assault receive due process but Biden says it will “shame and silence” survivors of sexual assault. Jonathan reports.

PERSPECTIVES:

Barbara Perry: The good, the bad and the ugly of in-person presidential campaigns

Liz Peek: Biden still doesn't have a campaign theme

Mathew Littman: For the Democratic Party, a chance to win out West







FROM CONGRESS & THE STATES:

AD WARS: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHillicon Valley: Uber to lay off thousands of employees | Facebook content moderation board announces members | Lawmakers introduce bill to cut down online child exploitation Senate to attempt to override Trump's Iran war powers veto Thursday Durbin: 'I do feel safe' at the Capitol MORE (R-Ky.) is punching back at his top Democratic challenger Amy McGrath in a new ad touting his leadership on a multitrillion dollar coronavirus relief package. The ad features testimonials from Kentuckians saying their businesses and jobs were saved by the relief bill. “Mitch helped keep my doors open,” one man says in the 30-second spot. The ad comes in response to a television spot rolled out by McGrath’s campaign last week accusing McConnell of bailing out large corporations and wealthy investors while refusing to back additional aid for Kentucky, while suggesting that the state “should just declare bankruptcy.”

The Lincoln Project, a Republican super PAC partly run by George Conway George Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway group has biggest fundraising day after Trump attack The Hill's 12:30 Report: Capitol Hill's new normal The Memo: Can the Never Trumpers succeed? MORE, is targeting GOP Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyTrump touts federal, private efforts to combat coronavirus in first major trip during pandemic Biden campaign hits Trump amid Arizona visit McSally ad features former aide recounting battle with cancer MORE (Ariz.) in a new attack ad, marking the group’s first effort in a down ballot race. Tal reports.

An anti-Trump Republican group is advocating for lawmakers to help states prepare for mail-in ballots for the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic. Rebecca Klar reports.





POLL WATCH:

UMASS LOWELL – MASSACHUSETTS PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 58 percent

Trump: 30 percent

We’ll see you tomorrow for the latest campaign news and updates!