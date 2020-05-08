Biden opens 9-point lead over Trump in Senate battlegrounds: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTara Reade represented by well-known lawyer, Trump campaign donor 1996 court document shows Tara Reade told ex-husband of harassment in Biden's Senate office Father and son accused in Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested MORE has opened up a 9-point lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpGuidelines drafted by CDC were rejected by Trump administration citing religious freedom, economic concerns: report Tara Reade represented by well-known lawyer, Trump campaign donor Barr says it was 'duty' to drop Flynn case: 'It upheld the rule of law' MORE in six states where Republican senators face difficult reelection battles this fall, according to a new poll.

The survey from Hart Research Associates finds Biden at 50 percent and Trump at 41 percent among voters sampled in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Montana and North Carolina.

Trump won four of those states in 2016, with the exception of Maine and Colorado. All six states feature vulnerable GOP incumbents: Sens. Marth McSally (Ariz.), Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerGardner pitches changes, expanded eligibility to coronavirus small business aid Bipartisan group of senators asks Treasury, SBA to loosen coronavirus loan restrictions George Conway group targets GOP senators in new ad for supporting Trump MORE (Colo.), Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Senators urge White House to keep ethanol requirement | Warren opposes oil industry 'bailout' | New group launched to monitor major electric company Senators urge White House to keep ethanol requirements as oil industry struggles The Hill's Campaign Report: Senate map shows signs of expanding MORE (Iowa), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP senator blocks more flexibility for state and local governments amid coronavirus The Hill's 12:30 Report: Experts increasingly think outdoors is safer McConnell under mounting GOP pressure to boost state aid MORE (Maine), Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesOur privacy is on the clock McConnell urges Senate to reject changes to House-passed surveillance bill Senate expected to approve House-passed surveillance powers bill next week MORE (Mont.) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisPoll: Biden leads Trump by 7 points in North Carolina George Conway group targets GOP senators in new ad for supporting Trump The Hill's Campaign Report: Amash moves toward Libertarian presidential bid MORE (N.C.).

The poll found the Democratic challengers leading the Republican incumbents by a margin of 46 to 41. Republicans currently hold 53 seats in the Senate, meaning Democrats need to flip four to win back a majority.

The survey was conducted to measure voter appetites for mail balloting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump and some Republicans have been resistant to the idea, warning mail voting is susceptible to fraud.

The poll found broad support for voting by mail, with 85 percent of voters in the six battlegrounds saying there should be a mail option because of the pandemic.

Eighty-three percent of voters said they support congressional action to expand access to mail balloting, including 67 percent of Trump supporters. There is near-universal support for mail balloting among Democrats.

Fifty-six percent of voters who said they plan to support the GOP senator up for reelection said the incumbent should support a vote-by-mail option.

If the GOP senator opposed legislation to expand mail-in balloting, 62 percent of voters said they would view the decision unfavorably, and 90 percent said they believe the decision would have been driven by politics.

Fifty-nine percent of voters overall said they do not believe that mail-in balloting is subject to fraud or corruption.

The Hart Research survey was conducted on behalf of the Democracy For All 2021 Action campaign. The survey of 805 likely voters in the six states has a 3.5 percentage point margin of error.