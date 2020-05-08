Hispanic Caucus endorses Washington Latina House candidate

The campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Bold PAC, on Friday endorsed Kristine Reeves, a Democrat seeking to fill retiring Rep. Denny Heck Dennis (Denny) Lynn HeckExclusive: Guccifer 2.0 hacked memos expand on Pennsylvania House races Heck enjoys second political wind Incoming lawmaker feeling a bit overwhelmed MORE's seat (D-Wash.).

Reeves, a state representative since 2016, is running in a crowded primary to compete for the post, which is rated as a safe Democratic district.

“Kristine Reeves is a tested leader who has a track record of working to improve the lives of military families, fostering economic opportunity in her community, and standing up for workers,” said Bold PAC Chairman Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.).

“Kristine overcame incredible odds growing up and understands firsthand the struggles many families in her state are now facing," he added.

Reeves, who has received endorsements from House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Smith David (Adam) Adam SmithTop Armed Services Republican expects to address Pentagon border wall funds in defense policy bill Defense budget brawl looms after pandemic Overnight Defense: Navy head orders 'deeper review' into Roosevelt's coronavirus outbreak | Armed Services chairman opposes defense industry cash in next coronavirus bill | More satellite imagery suggests Kim Jong Un's whereabouts MORE (D-Wash.), the Laborers’ International Union of North America and the Teamsters Union, has so far outraised her opponents in the primary.

Reeves has raised more than $274,000, outpacing some of her Democratic rivals including former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland's $251,000 and state Rep. Beth Doglio's $239,000.

The Bold PAC endorsement comes with the maximum contributions the group is allowed to give, $5,000 for the primary and $5,000 for the general, plus support from an array of national surrogates.

The committee's primary goal is to increase Hispanic representation in Congress, and Reeves, an Afro-Latina, joins a relatively small cadre of Hispanic challengers seeking seats in 2020.

Bold PAC generally endorses all Hispanic Democrats running for Congress, and a select group of non-Hispanic Democrats as well.

“Kristine is the kind of leader Washington needs and she is someone working families in her state can count on, especially during these uncertain times. I’m proud Bold PAC is standing with Kristine in her race for Congress. We are looking forward to having her as our colleague next Congress," said Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.), a Bold PAC board member.

Were she to win the seat, Reeves would become the first Washington Latina Democrat in Congress, and would join Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerCornell to launch new bipartisan publication led by former Rep. Steve Israel Campaigns face attack ad dilemma amid coronavirus crisis Washington state lawmakers warn health workers running low on protective gear MORE (R-Wash.) as the second Hispanic Congress member to represent the state.